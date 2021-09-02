Rock Island Labor Day parade is a 'go'

The 37th Rock Island Labor Day Parade is scheduled to step off at 9:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 6.
More than 120 entries have registered; many based on this year’s theme “Joy and Peace to the World!”
This year’s parade includes a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams. This includes five marching bands, five flatbed bands and one special drill team.
Returning marching bands are from St. Ambrose University, Rock Island High School, Moline High School, and Rockridge High School.
Adding to the musical variety will be flatbed bands featuring the Big River Brass Band, the John Mueller Band, Lyle Harris Acoustic Guitar, the Sheltered Reality Drum group, and local favorite Phyllis and 1 Shark.
The Black Hawk Pipes and Drums and MetroSteppers from the Martin Luther King Center’s Metropolitan Youth Program have also returned to the parade line-up.
The parade starts near Washington Junior High School at 18th Avenue and 33rd Street. The route travels west along 18th Avenue, turns south at 24th Street, then west on 25th Avenue, and disbands into the Rock Island High School parking lots.
Several businesses along the route will be offering food and drinks to parade watchers.
For more information, contact Art Milton at (309) 788-6157 or Mary Chappell at (309) 269-7944.
Quad-City Times