Rock Island libraries to remain closed through April 30

As a result of Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker's extension of the Stay-at-Home order, all Rock Island Public Libraries will continue to be closed through April 30.
Library book drops are closed, and patrons are requested to keep checked-out materials until the library reopens at a date to be named later.
The library’s PrairieCat network previously extended all due dates for physical materials and card expiration dates to May 1. No fines will be assessed while libraries are closed. Library patrons can continue to use digital services.
To serve Rock Island and extended Milan-area residents without physical library cards, the library extended its digital-only library card to ages 14 and older.
The online application for the RIPL eCard is available on the library website under Get a Card.
Library WiFi signals remain on, and the signal may be accessed at points outside the building.
The library requests that WiFi users stay in their cars if possible, and observe all precautions for physical distancing related to the Governor’s Executive Order.
Though all in-person programming for April and May is cancelled, library staff offers online storytimes at 10:30 am on Tuesdays and Thursdays via Facebook Live, and are posting book talks and online activities, also via the library's Facebook page.
To contact the library during the closure, email RiLibRef@rigov.org or LibraryInfo@rigov.org, send a private message via Facebook.com/RockIslandLibrary. The library maintains social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and posts service updates at its online “branch,” www.rockislandlibrary.org.
