Rock Island libraries to remain closed through April 30

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a result of Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker's extension of the Stay-at-Home order, all Rock Island Public Libraries will continue to be closed through April 30.

Library book drops are closed, and patrons are requested to keep checked-out materials until the library reopens at a date to be named later.

The library’s PrairieCat network previously extended all due dates for physical materials and card expiration dates to May 1. No fines will be assessed while libraries are closed. Library patrons can continue to use digital services.

To serve Rock Island and extended Milan-area residents without physical library cards, the library extended its digital-only library card to ages 14 and older.

The online application for the RIPL eCard is available on the library website under Get a Card.

Library WiFi signals remain on, and the signal may be accessed at points outside the building.

The library requests that WiFi users stay in their cars if possible, and observe all precautions for physical distancing related to the Governor’s Executive Order.