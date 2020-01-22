You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Rock Island library approves fundraising for a new branch/Y combo
alert top story

Rock Island library approves fundraising for a new branch/Y combo

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
111717-JEWISH-CENTER-001

Under a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the Quad-Cities, the Tri-City Jewish Center at 2175 30th St., Rock Island, could become a new home for the Rock Island City Library and the Two Rivers YMCA, Moline.

 FILE

A plan to turn the Tri-City Jewish Center, Rock Island, into a combination Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library Branch moved forward Tuesday with the library board giving its approval for a fundraising campaign.

Three more entities are expected to give their go-ahead next week, and then the Y and the Rock Island Library Foundation, a separate entity from the board, can launch a joint $7.26 million campaign to buy and renovate the center at 2715 30th St., said Mike Wennekamp, CEO of Two Rivers.

The Jewish congregation, meanwhile, has found a new location, purchasing the former Ryan's Steakhouse at 2215 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, from Mel Foster Cos., Steve Geifman, representative of the Jewish Center, said Tuesday. The building sits on 2.85 acres, and the congregation intends to turn the area into a campus, he said.

The Jewish Center in Rock Island is expected to sell for $1.7 million, with another $5.56 million required for renovation, the Y's Wennekamp, said. The latter would include construction, site work, architectural and engineering fees, furnishings, fixtures and contingency costs.

Both the Y and the library foundation would help raise money — the library foundation would hope to raise 35% and the Y would hope to raise the remaining 65% — and each group would retain the equity it raised. That is, if for some reason in the future the building were sold, each entity would get its value back out, Wennekamp said.

Under a lease agreement that has yet to be worked out, the Y would rent to the library the space it needs, about one-third of the roughly 34,000-square-foot-center. That is about three times the space of the library's 30/31 Branch that closed Dec. 14, and there is much better parking availability.

The Y would occupy about 20,000 square feet on the west side and together the library and Y would share about 3,000 square feet.

In giving the go-ahead for fundraising, board members stressed that they are committed to keeping and maintaining the historic downtown location, acknowledging skeptical talk to the contrary.

The library board vote for going ahead was 7-1, with Holly Sparkman voting no.

In mid-December, the YMCA received favorable results from a feasibility study that determined a capital campaign would be successful, Wennekamp said. That, too, was a prerequisite for the proposal to move forward, he said.

The campaign also has the endorsement of the Quad City Contributors' Council, a group whose OK is sought before fundraising is launched.

If the other three entities that need to give their approval — the Y board, the Y board of trustees and the library foundation — do so, the campaign likely will begin in late spring or early summer, Wennekamp said.

Once 80% of the goal is reached — say, early 2021 — then construction could begin, Wennekamp said. With a six- to nine-month construction schedule, the new community center could be finished and ready to open by the end of 2021, he said.

The idea of repurposing the Jewish Center came about through a convergence of needs — the library was looking for a bigger, centrally located place for a branch, the Moline Y wanted to expand into Rock Island, and the Jewish Center wanted to be free to move to a different location that is smaller and more centrally located for its changing membership.

+2 
angela campbell

Angela Campbell
+2 
Mike Wennekamp

Mike Wennekamp

 Alma Gaul

WHAT ABOUT THE 30/31 BRANCH?

The Rock Island Library Board has accepted a bid of $211,000 for the purchase of the now-closed 30/31 Branch by a nonprofit group that hopes to turn it into an American Doll and Toy Museum, according to documents posted on the library's website.

The bid from Ellen Tsagaris, representing the nonprofit, was the only one received through a request for proposals, and was accepted by the library's board of trustees in November, according to the website.

The branch site was appraised at $210,000 in April of 2019 by Martin E. Corey, East Moline.

A closing date has not been set. The area is zoned R-2, or single-family, and a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12 for Tsagaris to receive a special use permit to operate the museum, she said.

Tsagaris currently operates a small store at 1303 30th St. Her vision is to operate the museum as a place of learning, with a doll/toy library, activities and programs as well as a collection of dolls, toys, children's books and miniatures.

Tsagaris has been collecting dolls since she was three years old, and  every culture in history has some kind of doll, she said.

Dolls "tell the history of all humanity," she said.

The 30/31 location closed as a library on Dec. 14.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News