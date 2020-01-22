Rock Island library approves fundraising for a new branch/Y combo

Both the Y and the library foundation would help raise money — the library foundation would hope to raise 35% and the Y would hope to raise the remaining 65% — and each group would retain the equity it raised. That is, if for some reason in the future the building were sold, each entity would get its value back out, Wennekamp said.

Under a lease agreement that has yet to be worked out, the Y would rent to the library the space it needs, about one-third of the roughly 34,000-square-foot-center. That is about three times the space of the library's 30/31 Branch that closed Dec. 14, and there is much better parking availability.

The Y would occupy about 20,000 square feet on the west side and together the library and Y would share about 3,000 square feet.

In giving the go-ahead for fundraising, board members stressed that they are committed to keeping and maintaining the historic downtown location, acknowledging skeptical talk to the contrary.

The library board vote for going ahead was 7-1, with Holly Sparkman voting no.

In mid-December, the YMCA received favorable results from a feasibility study that determined a capital campaign would be successful, Wennekamp said. That, too, was a prerequisite for the proposal to move forward, he said.