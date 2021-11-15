Rock Island Library holds November Community Comforts drive

The Rock Island Public Library will offer an easy way to give to people in need during November. The library’s Community Comforts drive will collect donations of household supplies and personal care items to be distributed to Heart of Hope Outreach Center and the Rocky Resource Room at Rock Island High School.
Community Comforts donation boxes will be available through Dec. 4 at the Downtown Library located at 401 19th St. and the Southwest Library at 9010 Ridgewood Road.
Donations also will be accepted at any Rock Island Library2Go bookmobile route.
The Wish List includes: body wash, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, hair products, lotion, makeup, razors, feminine hygiene products, new undergarments, new socks, laundry soap, cleaning products, paper products, oral hygiene items, sanitizer wipes.
For more information, visit the library’s event calendar at rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7341.