Rock Island library offers holiday activities for families

There’s still time to participate in the Rock Island Public Library's Letter from Santa program.

The library is accepting Letters from Santa requests through Friday, December 18. To participate, just fill out a Letters from Santa request form, and leave it in the mailbox at library locations. Santa will respond by mail with a personalized letter for the child.

Request forms and the Santa Letter drop box are available at Rock Island Public Library locations. Curbside form pickup may be arranged. To get the form by email, contact the Children’s Department at 309-732-7360.

• Family Holiday Game Show, 6 p.m., Dec 16

You can star on a Library Game Show Night on Wednesday, December 16 via home computer. Register then join the Zoom event at 6 p.m. to test your family’s knowledge of holiday fun. The game is kid friendly, but is also suitable for all ages. Registered participants will receive the Zoom meeting invite by email.

• Virtual Family Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m., December 29