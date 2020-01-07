Rock Island Library rolls out 'Library2Go' mobile service

Rock Island’s new mobile library service — more high-tech than the bookmobiles of decades past — rolled out Tuesday on wheels that will take it throughout the Quad-Cities.
The new mobile-library vehicle, “Library2Go,” started its regular route schedule this week.
A donation from the Rock Island Public Library Foundation and a partnership with the City of Rock Island Public Works Department made the initiative possible.
A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday across from Earl Hanson Elementary School, 4000 9th St., Rock Island. Students walked over to help celebrate what will be a regular stop on alternating Tuesdays.
“Library2Go is an additional way the library can provide outreach to our community,” said Lisa Lockheart, publicity/outreach liaison for the library. “We want to connect with more people in our service area by bringing our services directly to people."
In strategic-planning sessions that featured input from the community, library officials heard patrons want a sense of connection with the library, Lockheart said. “A mobile library floated to the top (of conversations) again and again,” she said.
The mobile library will run on a two-week “red week” and “blue week” route — colors reflecting the Library2Go and library logos — schedule Mondays through Thursdays. Its stops will include schools, parks, churches, shopping areas, and other community sites, including Rock Valley Plaza and Milan Little League Park.
Routes go beyond just Rock Island to reach the library’s extended Milan-Blackhawk Area Public Library District service area. “We’re trying to be places where people are,” Lockheart said.
Fridays will be reserved for surprise “pop-up”-stop days that will be announced on the library's Facebook page.
Lockheart said Rock Island had a bookmobile at one time, but it was discontinued at least 30 years ago.
Edwards Creative, a Milan graphic design firm, wrapped the Library2Go vehicle, which includes a mobile lift and on-board WiFi hot-spot technology for digital access. “It’s loaded with books and other materials,” including DVDs, Lockheart said.
The Doris and Victor Day Foundation provided funding for technology through a Census grant.
Library staff members have been trained to drive the vehicle, which will have a driver and a library coordinator on board. The city's Public Works Department will help maintain the vehicle as part of the city fleet.
The 2014 Ford F59 LDV Walk-In Van was bought for $165,000 with the help of a $100,000 grant from the Rock Island Public Library Foundation and additional existing money. It has stairs and also a lift-gate at the back for customers who need some help getting aboard.
The Rock Island Public Library and the Two Rivers YMCA in Moline are considering a plan to share the Tri-City Jewish Center building in Rock Island. That would give the library a space three times larger and with better parking than its 30/31 Branch, which closed Dec. 14.
While the mobile library is not meant to replace the 30/31 Branch, Lockheart said, it will help bridge the gap created by the branch closing by going into neighborhoods on a set schedule, and it will offer a convenient spot for patrons to pick up and return materials and have access to computers, wi-fi and programs.
The full Library2Go route schedule is available at rockislandlibrary.org, as a link under “Download It” and the events calendar, and at library locations. For information about bringing Library2Go to a business or event as an outreach vehicle, call 309-732-7369 to leave a message for the mobile library coordinator.