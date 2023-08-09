The Rock Island Public Library and Rock Island Parks Department are working together to shine a light on a once beloved tradition in Rock Island, the Lighted Lantern Parade.

The two departments are partnering to bring back this event as part of the library's 150th anniversary and the parks department's Party in the Park. The vintage lantern parade will wrap up the free Party in the Park event.

The party will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park in Rock Island. Activities will include free hotdogs, popcorn and Kona Ice, a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, music and other entertainment for people of all ages. Local businesses and organizations will also be there.

Once a staple of summer parks programs, the first lantern parade was held in 1924. For roughly 50 or 60 years, Rock Island children in summer playground commission programs would make cardboard silhouette lanterns for the nighttime parade. The creations varied in size from small handheld box lanterns to appliance-sized boxes carried on litters or wagons. Organizations also participated, and the event attracted large crowds at the Rock Island High School Stadium and Longview Park.

To help new generations discover an old tradition, the library and parks department held free lantern-making workshops last weekend. Participants were able to start the process of making a cardboard shadow-box lantern.

It isn't too late to make a lantern. A supply list for making one is available on the library website and there also will be small kits available at the Party in the Park.

Participants planning to enter the Sept. 13 parade should gather at 7 p.m. at the large shelter near the bandshell in Lincoln Park. The parade will start around sundown, and loop from the shelter to around the bandshell and back again. There is no cost to enter the parade, which is open to all ages and Rock Island organizations.

In case of inclement weather, attendees should call the rain line at 309-732-7246 after 3:30 p.m. on the day of the event to check for any changes or cancellations.

For more news about library services and events, visit the library website at www.rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-READ.

For questions about Party in the Park, contact parkrecmail@rigov.org or call 309-732-7275.

