Rock Island man dies from apparent gunshot wound early Saturday

A Rock Island man has died from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday.
Timon Mayfield, 33, died early Saturday, said Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.
"An autopsy will probably be Monday at a location unknown at this time," Gustafson said Saturday. Mayfield was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island, he said.
The death remains under investigation by Rock Island police and the coroner's office.
This story will be updated.
