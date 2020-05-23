Rock Island man dies from apparent gunshot wound, four others injured, early Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Rock Island man has died from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday after an incident in which four other men suffered gunshot injuries.

Timon Mayfield, 33, died early Saturday, said Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

"An autopsy will probably be Monday at a location unknown at this time," Gustafson said Saturday. Mayfield was pronounced dead at UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island, he said.

The death remains under investigation by Rock Island police and the coroner's office.

Here's what happened, Deputy Chief of Police Jason Foy said in a news release:

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., Rock Island police responded to the 800 block of 14½ Street after a report of gunfire.

A large gathering was at the scene, where a fight broke out just before the gunfire.

Officers found five men with gunshot injuries. All were transported to UnityPoint, where one underwent emergency surgery, one was transferred to Iowa City, and two were treated and released.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department, 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, 09-762-9500.

