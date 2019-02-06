A Rock Island man was killed Tuesday in a weather-related traffic crash on U.S. 61 north of Mediapolis, Iowa, in Des Moines County, the Iowa State Patrol said.
The crash occurred at 6:16 p.m. on U.S. 61 and 260th Street.
Demarco M. Thornton, 30, was driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey north on U.S. 61 when he lost control on the icy roadway.
The Odyssey slid into the southbound lane of U.S. 61 and was struck by a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer truck driven by Michael Meierotto, 67, of Burlington.
Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.