Rock Island man receives Wish List funds for new tablet

For as long as he can remember, Corey Martin has been creating art.

He's made drawings, paintings, ceramic pieces and more — much of which are cherished by his grandmother, who helped raise Martin and remains dominant in his life.

His art recently was on display across the floor of Martin's apartment, a riot of bright colors and bold lines. Someday he'd like to see his designs mass-produced, even if they only ever show up on lighters.

"Nothing too fancy-schmancy; just (what is) inside of me, and I want it out," Martin said. "And it brings me joy, peace, quiet."

Diana Anghel of Transitions Mental Health Services nominated Martin for the Quad-City Times Wish List to help get him a new tablet, which would help him further his education and interests, she said.

The Rock Island man hopes to sign up for online classes and put in work for a certificate, which would help get his foot in the door of the art-business industry.

"I want to take some classes, art classes, but everything is so difficult for me to do over my phone," Martin said. "I had a tablet but it was stole. I definitely need a tablet or laptop so I can gain a certificate."

Martin has received $200 from Wish List to buy a new tablet to replace the one that was stolen. It was inside his backpack, which was taken from him while he helped another person get off the bus.

Some of the contents were recovered, including his ID and some cards, but the keys to his house and everything else were gone. Martin said he's tried to let it go and move on, but for a while he felt unsettled and has stopped being as friendly in public as a result.

His son died in early 2022 as well, he said, so he is using his art and counseling to help deal with his grief.

He has two part-time jobs, cleaning at the Rock Island Arsenal and for medical offices, which have helped him remain steady and rebuild his confidence. He now wishes to further his career in the field that brings him joy.

Martin said he was surprised when Anghel told him he had been nominated for the Wish List program and was surprised again when he heard that he would be receiving funds. He said he's excited to start working toward getting his art out into the world.

"I'm just grateful," he said.