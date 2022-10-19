 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rock Island man sentenced to 72 months on federal gun charge

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Rock Island man to six years in prison on a gun charge.

Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger sentenced Andrew Ryan Demont, 34, to a term of 72 months on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to federal court records. When his time in prison is complete, Demont must also serve three years of supervised release.

Authorities allege Demont knowingly had a 12-gauge American Tactical Bull-Dog shotgun on June 26, 2021, despite having a felony conviction that prohibits him from possessing firearms, according to court records.

The events that led to the charge began at a Rock Island convenience store, where Demont allegedly threatened people, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. After both parties left the store, authorities allege Demont removed the shotgun from his trunk, placed it in his vehicle, then threatened to “bust at” the victims.

The people he is accused of threatening fled to Davenport with Demont allegedly in pursuit, the release states. Davenport police confronted him, and Demont allegedly admitted to them that he was a felon and had the gun.

Demont also allegedly had shotgun shells in his sweatshirt pocket, the release states.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in May, according to the release.

