Rock Island man's murder trial now in hands of judge

A Rock Island County judge must now decide what will happen to a Rock Island man accused of the 2020 slaying of a baby.
Mateo Williams, now 22, Rock Island, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Elias S. Austin. The child suffered multiple fractures and died of blunt force trauma to the skull.
Williams’ trial began March 14 with Circuit Judge Peter W. Church presiding. Williams asked for a bench trial, which means Church, not a jury, is responsible for reviewing the evidence and deciding Williams’ culpability.
Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on Thursday, and Church has retained the exhibits presented by the state. A status hearing has been set for Monday.
Rock Island police officers were called at 9:21 a.m. on March 10, 2020, to the 400 block of 12th Avenue for a report of the suspicious sudden death of a baby, according to Rock Island Police Department reports filed at the time. The death is thought to have happened about 8 p.m. the night before.
Both Williams and Tanda Allee, the baby’s mother, were arrested a few days later on suspicion of killing the boy.
Allee, now 25, Rock Island, also faces a first-degree murder charge.
She testified as a state witness during Williams’ trial.
The case against her was still pending Thursday, with the next court date scheduled for March 24.
She and Williams are each being held on a $2 million, cash-only bond.
Historic photos: IH Farmall Works
This is how the Farmall Plant looked shortly after it closed. Since then about half the buildings and the water tower have been removed.
Roy Booker
Farmall, Rock Island. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Farmall, Rock Island. Dec. 13, 1956. (Photo by Phil Hutchison/The Daily Times)
Roy Booker
When Houston-based Tennaco Inc. agreed to buy International Harvester in 1984, the deal did not include the Farmall Plant or its people. It did, however, include the machines and equipment inside the buildings. This building, an automated inventory storage and retrieval system, was Farmall's newest building. The system was dismantled and put back together at a J I Case plant (a Tennaco subsidiary) near Memphis, Tenn. The iron workers in this picture were working 84 feet above the ground. March 31, 1985 (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
The Farmall plant during the 1979-80 strike. April 22, 1980. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Farmall, Rock Island. Nov. 26, 1984. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Farmall tractors leave the plant on Dec. 8, 1984. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Farmall, Rock Island. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
This tractor stood guard at the Farmall Plant entrance in 1984, at the time the announcement came that the plant was to be closed. (Photo by Harry Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
A few employees in 1981 trickle out of the Farmall plant, once a major employer of thousands of Quad-Citians. Jan. 15, 1981. By the time the plant closed, many employees were on layoff. (Photo by Ron Bath/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
This sign at the Farmall Plant in Rock Island seemed grimly ironic in view of the news on Nov. 26, 1984, that the plant would not be part of Tennaco Inc.'s purchase of International Harvester. Many employees entered the plant under this railroad viaduct.
Roy Booker
Four Millionth Tractor
An International Harvester Co. workman drives the four millionth Farmall tractor made by the company off the production line in Rock Island. The company produced its first tractor in 1926 and has averaged 67,000 units a year since although only 14 were manufactured the first year. The smallest of the company's tractors was not included in the four million count. Oct. 19, 1964. (Quad-City Times Archives)
Roy Booker
Farmall, Rock Island. Five millionth tractor Feb. 1, 1974. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Farmall, Rock Island. Five millionth tractor. Feb. 1, 1974. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Employees of International Harvester assemple the company's new series 88 tractor in a new addition to the Farmall Plant, Rock Island. Feb 23, 1979. (Photo by Harry E. Boll/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Ken Thompson marries up the front and rear sections of a "2 plus 2" tractor. March 15, 1981. (Photo by Michael Chritton/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
A robot works on the assembly line at the Farmall Works of International Harvester Co., Rock Island. March 20, 1983. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Herbert Hall Sr. helped build the first tractor at the Farmall Plant; Herbert Hall Jr. worked on the last and drove it off the line Tuesday, May 14, 1985. (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Farmall, Rock Island, May 14, 1985, the day of the "last tractor." (Photo by Larry Fisher/Quad-City Times.)
Roy Booker
Farmall, Rock Island. February 1986. This building has been cleaned out of its equipment. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Farmall Administration Center. (Contributed artwork)
Roy Booker
Farmall Administration Center, Rock Island. (Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
Boarded up facade of International Harvest Farmall Plant, Rock Island. Jan 27, 1988. (Photo by Brent Hanson/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
The former Farmall office building. Oct. 30, 1990. (Photo by Jeff Cook/Quad-City Times)
Roy Booker
A 1970s International Harvester pickup truck with 38,000 miles is one of Larry Goettsch's most recent additions to his collection of Farmall and International items.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
Artistic employees painted murals on the walls at Farmall.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Offices of the Hill & Valley bakery company were built in what was once part of the sprawling Farmall tractor plant in Rock Island. These brick walls date to the early 1900s. The window opening had been filled in with cinder blocks when renovation for the bakery began. McLaughlin Body is the other major tenant of what now is known as the Quad-City Industrial Center.
Louis Brems photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Farmer and collector Larry Goettsch of rural Eldridge has been gathering Farmall and International machinery for years.
Kevin E. Schmidt/QUAD-CITY TIMES
Larry Goettsch built a new machine shed around an older building where he stores items in his Farmall and International Harvester collection. The Eldridge farmer has been gathering machinery and other items for years.
Kevin E. Schmidt photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Larry Goettsch built a new machine shed around an older building where he stores items in his Farmall and International collection. The rural Eldridge farmer has been gathering machinery and other items for years.
Kevin E. Schmidt photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An International 1206 tractor is one of farmer and collector Larry Goettsch's favorite pieces.
Kevin E. Schmidt photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An International 1206 diesel tractor is one of farmer and collector Larry Goettsch's favorite pieces. Goettsch of rural Eldridge has been gathering Farmall and International items for years.
Kevin E. Schmidt photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A sign in Larry Goettsch's driveway clearly identifies him as a Farmall guy.
Kevin E. Schmidt photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jim Sigler, left, and Paul Hayes, both of Moline, share a laugh at the Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. Both Sigler and Hayes watched 30 years ago this week when the last tractor rolled off the Farmall assembly line in Rock Island. Sigler was a forklift operator and Hayes was a gear lab worker. Sigler gets together every Thursday morning with three or four other retirees for breakfast.
Louis Brems photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jim Sigler, left, and Paul Hayes, both of Moline, share a laugh at the Hy-Vee on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. Both Sigler and Hayes watched 30 years ago this week when the last Farmall tractor rolled off the assembly line in Rock Island. Sigler was a forklift operator and Hayes was a gear lab worker. Sigler gets together every Thursday morning with three or four other retirees for breakfast.
Louis Brems photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Farmall tractors were sometimes known as Big Reds.
QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
Quad-City region collector Richard Schmitt displayed this Farmall tractor during a barn tour.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS
An entrance to the former International Harvester Farmall Works in Rock Island offers a rusty greeting.
John Schultz, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A Farmall tractor is on display in front of bidders during a Gone Farmin' auction in 2013 of more than 200 antique tractors at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
Jeff Cook
A chrome badge on a McCormick Farmall tractor.
Jeff Cook
