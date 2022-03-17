Rock Island man's murder trial now in hands of judge

A Rock Island County judge must now decide what will happen to a Rock Island man accused of the 2020 slaying of a baby.

Mateo Williams, now 22, Rock Island, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 4-month-old Elias S. Austin. The child suffered multiple fractures and died of blunt force trauma to the skull.

Williams’ trial began March 14 with Circuit Judge Peter W. Church presiding. Williams asked for a bench trial, which means Church, not a jury, is responsible for reviewing the evidence and deciding Williams’ culpability.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases on Thursday, and Church has retained the exhibits presented by the state. A status hearing has been set for Monday.

Rock Island police officers were called at 9:21 a.m. on March 10, 2020, to the 400 block of 12th Avenue for a report of the suspicious sudden death of a baby, according to Rock Island Police Department reports filed at the time. The death is thought to have happened about 8 p.m. the night before.

Both Williams and Tanda Allee, the baby’s mother, were arrested a few days later on suspicion of killing the boy.

Allee, now 25, Rock Island, also faces a first-degree murder charge.

She testified as a state witness during Williams’ trial.

The case against her was still pending Thursday, with the next court date scheduled for March 24.

She and Williams are each being held on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.