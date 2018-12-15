Rock Island city officials are considering a plan to lower some rates at Sunset Marina, now managed by F3 Marina, to increase usage.
At Monday’s city council meeting, aldermen will hear that Sunset Marina had a 45 percent occupancy this year, with a majority of the vacant slips in the non-powered area, Slips 600 through 900, for boats 16 to 26 feet long.
To be competitive with other marinas, the city is considering free boat trailer storage for up to 26 feet for the slips, a $112.69 value, for the 2019 season.
In addition to the free trailer storage, Sunset Marina would lower the rate for non-powered slips about 18 percent, from $34.31 per foot to $28.
The rental occupancy of non-powered slips this year at Sunset Marina was:
• For 600 Docks: 18 of 62 were rented.
• For 700 Docks: 22 of 68 were rented.
• For 800 Docks: Four of 27 flips were rented.
• For 900 Docks: Six of 46 slips were rented.
“We want to encourage boaters in other marinas to try us out,” states a report by Michael Bartels, interim Rock Island Public Works Director, and F3 Marina General Manager Denise Browning.
“We feel that boat owners in this segment can easily store their boats elsewhere, as they are easily transported via trailer,” the report states. “We feel our biggest competitor then becomes the boat owner’s garage, driveway, yard or pole barn.
“We want to entice boat owners to not only rent a slip, but to store their boat trailer with us,” the report states.