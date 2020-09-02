Rock Island mayor issues 30-day curfew for downtown District; Davenport no plans to follow suit

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms issued an executive order Wednesday declaring a state of emergency that imposes a curfew on the city’s downtown district for the next 30 days.
The order mandates that businesses in the downtown, which is 2nd Avenue from 17th Street to 19th Street, and 18th Street from 1st Avenue to 3rd Avenue, shall close by 1 a.m., and that The District in downtown Rock Island will be closed at 1:30 a.m.
No persons shall be allowed to loiter in The District from 1:30 to 6 a.m.
The order is effective immediately.
The exceptions to the curfew are government employees such as police officers, firefighters and public works employees, as well as military and medical personnel, credentialed members of the media and people traveling to and from work.
Violators are subject to fines and penalties.
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said city officials have no plans to follow suit enact another curfew, but will "watch and pray to God ... that nothing happens."
Matson imposed a similar curfew for Davenport’s downtown and the Village of East Davenport from midnight to 5 a.m. Sunday to prevent people from leaving Rock Island and winding up in the bars in Davenport.
Thoms said Wednesday the Rock Island order became necessary for several reasons, one being the increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and the Quad-Cities.
The large numbers of people congregating in The District means people are not following social-distancing guidelines as they should, Thoms added.
But he also mentioned the violence that occurred recently in The District, including the fight early Saturday that led to a fatal shooting and the wounding of five others.
“We’ve had a stabbing down there and a shooting,” Thoms said. “We need to make sure the area is safe. At this point, large gatherings are not wise for multiple reasons."
The first Rock Island police officer on the scene of a fight at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in The District reported hearing gunshots.
Jesse Brand Jr., 43, of Rock Island, was killed. Dewaun Anthony Berry, 42, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $5 million cash-only bond.
Thoms said it would be up to the city’s aldermen to make policy on how late The District of Rock Island stays open.
“I can only do 30 days at a time,” Thoms said. “I may have to do it again. But we will work with city council to try and get something passed in the next 30 days. We have to work on being flexible.
“It’s not good,” Thoms added. “It’s not something we planned on doing.”
Thoms said he checked with all council members and they were in agreement with the 30-day curfew.
Ultimately, he said, aldermen and the community must determine what hours The District will be open and how security will be implemented.
“It’s a community decision, not a mayor’s decision,” Thoms said.
