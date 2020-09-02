Rock Island mayor issues 30-day curfew for downtown District; Davenport no plans to follow suit

The large numbers of people congregating in The District means people are not following social-distancing guidelines as they should, Thoms added.

But he also mentioned the violence that occurred recently in The District, including the fight early Saturday that led to a fatal shooting and the wounding of five others.

“We’ve had a stabbing down there and a shooting,” Thoms said. “We need to make sure the area is safe. At this point, large gatherings are not wise for multiple reasons."

The first Rock Island police officer on the scene of a fight at 2:09 a.m. Saturday in The District reported hearing gunshots.

Jesse Brand Jr., 43, of Rock Island, was killed. Dewaun Anthony Berry, 42, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $5 million cash-only bond.

Thoms said it would be up to the city’s aldermen to make policy on how late The District of Rock Island stays open.

“I can only do 30 days at a time,” Thoms said. “I may have to do it again. But we will work with city council to try and get something passed in the next 30 days. We have to work on being flexible.