Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms challenges Quad-City mayors to Floatzilla competition

The mayors of Rock Island, Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline are engaging in some friendly competition to boost registration at Floatzilla this year.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms challenged the mayors of towns with Floatzilla launch points Thursday to a competition where the town with the most registered paddlers will receive an award.

"The mayors were very gracious to accept this," Thoms said. "We work well together and so we've got to continue to work as one region in the Quad-Cities."

Floatzilla — an annual event that brings paddlers out in droves to the Mississippi River without the worry of motorized vessels — is set for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

Each mayor voiced their support of Floatzilla and the challenge in a news release.

"Floatzilla is a great opportunity for Moliners to showcase our community and our connections, and to make lasting memories together," Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said. "Gather your friends and neighbors and hep us break the record! We can do this!"