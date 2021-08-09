 Skip to main content
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms challenges Quad-City mayors to Floatzilla competition
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms challenges Quad-City mayors to Floatzilla competition

Floatzilla challenge

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms announces the Floatzilla cities challenge. 

 Brooklyn Draisey

The mayors of Rock Island, Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline are engaging in some friendly competition to boost registration at Floatzilla this year. 

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms challenged the mayors of towns with Floatzilla launch points Thursday to a competition where the town with the most registered paddlers will receive an award.

"The mayors were very gracious to accept this," Thoms said. "We work well together and so we've got to continue to work as one region in the Quad-Cities." 

Floatzilla — an annual event that brings paddlers out in droves to the Mississippi River without the worry of motorized vessels — is set for 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. 

Each mayor voiced their support of Floatzilla and the challenge in a news release.

"Floatzilla is a great opportunity for Moliners to showcase our community and our connections, and to make lasting memories together," Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said. "Gather your friends and neighbors and hep us break the record! We can do this!" 

River Action Inc. Program Manager Noah Truesdell said they're on track to have the largest Floatzilla ever this year. With the mayor's challenge, he's hoping numbers will increase enough to break their own record and the Guinness World Record for the largest kayak and canoe flotilla. 

The current record is 3,150 kayaks and canoes. 

"I'm hoping the mayor's challenge will increase local participation in the event and really buff our numbers up locally," Truesdell said. 

Fifteen states are currently represented in this year's registration, Truesdell said, from Texas to New York to Colorado. 

Also new this year is the Floatzilla Kayak Fishing Tournament, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Those registered for Floatzilla and carry a fishing license in either Iowa or Illinois can participate for free. The person who catches the longest fish will receive a tackle box as a prize. 

Thoms said after being cooped up for so long, people are itching for an opportunity to get out in fresh air. With the competition, he believes more Rock Islanders will decide to take to the river. 

"Floatzilla is a fundraiser for River Action that helps tourism, helps with the ecology on the Mississippi River, so we want to encourage that type of activity," Thoms said. 

