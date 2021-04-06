Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms defeats challenger Thurgood Brooks

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms won reelection Tuesday night over challenger Thurgood Brooks, beating Brooks with 52% of the vote, to 48% for Brooks.

Thoms earned 2,615 votes while 2,395 voters cast their ballots for Brooks, according to unofficial results.

Speaking from his victory party at Big Swing Brewing Company Tuesday night, Thoms said he was thrilled to have won reelection.

"It was a close race and I want to thank Thurgood for running a good race and for bringing a lot of issues to everyone's attention," Thoms said. "It's time to work together and install new initiatives and make economic development a top priority.

"It was a clean race," Thoms said. "It's a great feeling to accomplish something you set out to do."

Brooks said he was proud of his team and all the support he received from voters.

"We look forward to continuing to build Rock Island together, and that means with Mike (Thoms)," Brooks said. "I think the voters were clear. It was a close race; less than 300 votes decided the winner.