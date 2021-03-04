Rock Island Mayor Thoms and challenger Brooks talk about moving city forward

From community-police relations to allowing Illinois American Water to serve Rock Island to attracting businesses and residents to the city and expanding the tax base, Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and challenger Thurgood Brooks provided a few of their ideas Thursday during a debate held at the Quad-City Times.
The debate was sponsored by the Dispatch-Argus, Insight Business Journal and United Way of the Quad-Cities.
Brooks said his idea of a community-police relations committee remained a huge priority.
“We have a disconnect and mistrust between our community and policing and vice-versa,” Brooks said. “It’s critical to bring our community together with law enforcement, including convicted felons and any other disenfranchised groups, to communicate, and once you communicate you realize that you are more alike than you are different.”
Brooks said he would like to see police required to perform 100 hours of community work, which could be paid for in training time, as police are required to have a certain amount of training, so it would not cost overtime.
For newly hired officers, it would allow them to get to know the community, “before they have a badge and a gun, and the community can get to know them,” Brooks said.
Thoms agreed that there should be dialogue between the police and the community as, “there is room for improvement.”
A community relations committee is a good idea, Thoms said, “depending upon what authority they have.”
“At this point I wouldn’t have a problem having the community talk about issues that involve the police department, but I don’t think they should have the authority to make decisions,” Thoms said. Personnel issues should remain between the chief, police union and city manager.
Both Brooks and Thoms said they believe the city is responsible for serving the water needs of the citizens of Rock Island.
“Water is a service, and it’s our responsibility as servants to our residents to ensure that we are providing proper services to all residents and not privatizing it because we understand that by privatizing it, especially water, that’s a need, if we privatize something such as that we run the risk of our residents of having to pay more. We may have to raise our rates here at home, but we’re not a for-profit company,” Brooks said.
Thoms said “the main purpose of a city is for police, fire, water, sewer and streets.”
“Now I also believe that we owe the citizens a thorough investigation of what options are out there,” he added. “I don’t believe at this point it makes sense for us to sell it. I do not. But at the same token I do believe that we should investigate it to see what we have and what the value of it is.
“We have a lot of debt,” Thoms said. Whether that’s used to pay down debt and save the city some money and expenses and lower property taxes because of it, that maybe worth looking at, maybe, and I want to emphasize that.”
“Our water is priceless,” Brooks said. It’s irresponsible for the city to put the residents at risk because if the water facility is sold, then the city will not be able to “control it, service and make sure it’s affordable for all the residents."
Thoms said the city was not breaking even on water at this point because the city built a $20 million filtration system. It is an investment, “but we do have to pay those bonds back. The current rate that we are charging will not pay those bonds.”
The city is going to have to increase its water rates to pay those bonds, but it still could be cheaper than what a private entity may charge, Thoms added.
The city is having a tough time financially. The city has left several positions dark because of that, and there is the chance that the city will have to raise taxes.
Thoms said one of the main causes of the tough times was the police and fire pension.
“That goes up $500,000 to $600,000 each year, and at this point our revenues are not increasing at that rate, especially this last year with the COVID,” he said.
Brooks said Rock Island needed to invest in itself and its citizens.
“Rock Islanders do not mind if we invest in ourselves because they know there’s going to be a true return of our investments if done properly,” he said.
Both Brooks and Thoms talked about what needs to happen in the District of Rock Island to keep visitors coming in and business-owners happy.
The election is April 6 with early voting beginning March 12.
The full debate can be watched at qconline.com and qctimes.com at noon Friday.