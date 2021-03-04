Rock Island Mayor Thoms and challenger Brooks talk about moving city forward

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a lot of debt,” Thoms said. Whether that’s used to pay down debt and save the city some money and expenses and lower property taxes because of it, that maybe worth looking at, maybe, and I want to emphasize that.”

“Our water is priceless,” Brooks said. It’s irresponsible for the city to put the residents at risk because if the water facility is sold, then the city will not be able to “control it, service and make sure it’s affordable for all the residents."

Thoms said the city was not breaking even on water at this point because the city built a $20 million filtration system. It is an investment, “but we do have to pay those bonds back. The current rate that we are charging will not pay those bonds.”

The city is going to have to increase its water rates to pay those bonds, but it still could be cheaper than what a private entity may charge, Thoms added.

The city is having a tough time financially. The city has left several positions dark because of that, and there is the chance that the city will have to raise taxes.

Thoms said one of the main causes of the tough times was the police and fire pension.