The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) will award a record $205,576 in PRIME Grants to teachers and educators in the Rock Island-Milan School District (RIMSD) for the 2023-2024 school year.

The grants will be presented at a special event held at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Circa '21 Dinner Theatre in Rock Island.

PRIME (Promoting Rock Island Milan Education) Grants fund new and innovative programs and materials and are given out as teacher, department/school or multi-school grants. This year they will fund 99 new projects across 113 teachers and administrators. All funds will be used within the 2023-2024 school year and the grants require follow-up reports/photos by the recipients at the end of that year.

The foundation has awarded a total of $1,236,396 in teacher/PRIME grants to the RIMSD.

The RIMEF believes that every child is entitled to a quality education and has provided nearly $500,000 of support to the students, teachers and schools of the district in 2023.

For more information about PRIME Grants or the RIMEF, please contact Monta Ponsetto at 309.781.0660 or monta.ponsetto@rimsd41.org.

