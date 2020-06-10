Rock Island-Milan School Board OKs 1-year agreement with education group

“I’m disheartened as a district and as a board we have not specifically reached out to black students, reached out to black families, black staff to see how people are coping during this time,” Stoner-Harris said. “It’s overwhelming, it’s tiring, it’s exhausting to think we haven’t taken the time to check on our black students, our black families, and our black staff.”

In addition to outreach and board study, Stoner-Harris asked that the district schedule a future discussion about the possibility of removing the district’s school resource officers as she does not see them serving students’ best interests.

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he agreed it is time for action rather than talk, but noted it is important to recognize the actions the district has taken and will take. He said last night he was part of a discussion with head varsity football coach Ben Hammer. Lawrence said this talk included other coaches, football players, media and others to address these sensitive issues.

Lawrence said he penned a letter to the community June 1 and he is writing another letter directed to staff. Additionally, he said, the district continues to support families by providing meals and social-emotional learning services and supports. Lawrence said he does not want it painted that the district is “sitting back and doing nothing.”