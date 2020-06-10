Rock Island-Milan School Board OKs 1-year agreement with education group

Rock Island-Milan School Board members Tuesday approved a new one-year agreement with the Rock Island Education Association, as well as salary increases for administrative and non-categorical employees.
Also Tuesday, board members approved the purchase of new bleachers for the Rock Island Fieldhouse, and discussed race relations in the wake of national controversy.
School board members met in closed session before returning to approve a one-year agreement with the Rock Island Education Association. Board member Megan Wilson was absent for the vote, all others voted yes. The board approved a one-year contract agreement that grants step and lane increases and a one-time, 1% increase for those at the top end of their scale.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Egan Colbrese said it was agreed, during the uncertainty of COVID-19 and other matters, that a one-year agreement was the best choice, with the intention of negotiations picking up again next year.
Board members also approved a 1% increase for all non-categorical employees and a step or 1% increase for all administrative salaries.
Also Tuesday, board members learned from chief financial officer Bob Beckwith that the district’s $17 million bond sale was completed and under favorable terms. Beckwith said the bonds were sold at a term of 15 years and an interest rate of 2.76%. Beckwith said the name of the purchaser was not identified in the summary he received. Funds from the sale are due to hit the district’s accounts on Wednesday.
With the bond proceeds in hand, board members Tuesday moved forward with approving new bleachers for the Rock Island Fieldhouse. Board members voted to approve a base bid and alternate bid for a total expense of $946,000 to Carroll Seating, Elk Grove Village, Ill. The base bid amount is $860,000 for the fieldhouse. The alternate bid totals $86,000 and allows for the first four rows of home-side bleachers to be individual seats.
The project is slated to begin in July for the removal of the existing bleachers. The new bleachers will arrive Oct. 1, and installation is expected to take 14 days, for an Oct. 15 deadline.
The fieldhouse project was originally wrapped up in a bid that also included bleacher replacements for both Edison and Washington junior high schools. Due to uncertainty in the bond market, the administration recommended that project be placed on hold.
According to district documents, high school administration rescheduled events that would conflict with the bleacher installation at the fieldhouse.
Board members also discussed race relations Tuesday. Board member Tiffany Stoner-Harris said the district should hold a retreat to address important matters. Stoner-Harris referenced the racial injustices and systemic racism happening at both the national and local level. She also said she had not really wanted to attend Tuesday’s meeting, noting she anticipated the board would “engage in very surface-level conversation with no real candid conversation about everything that is happening around us.”
“I’m disheartened as a district and as a board we have not specifically reached out to black students, reached out to black families, black staff to see how people are coping during this time,” Stoner-Harris said. “It’s overwhelming, it’s tiring, it’s exhausting to think we haven’t taken the time to check on our black students, our black families, and our black staff.”
In addition to outreach and board study, Stoner-Harris asked that the district schedule a future discussion about the possibility of removing the district’s school resource officers as she does not see them serving students’ best interests.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he agreed it is time for action rather than talk, but noted it is important to recognize the actions the district has taken and will take. He said last night he was part of a discussion with head varsity football coach Ben Hammer. Lawrence said this talk included other coaches, football players, media and others to address these sensitive issues.
Lawrence said he penned a letter to the community June 1 and he is writing another letter directed to staff. Additionally, he said, the district continues to support families by providing meals and social-emotional learning services and supports. Lawrence said he does not want it painted that the district is “sitting back and doing nothing.”
Lawrence also noted the district has completed more than 4 1/2 years of cultural competency training, but he said there is always more work to be done.
In other business, board members:
— Approved a 10-day suspension for an unnamed employee.
– Approved the purchase of NewsELA software license for $71,304. District and CARES funds will be used for the purchase that is aimed at supplementing remote learning curriculum resources.
