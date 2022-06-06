Rock Island-Milan School District offers free breakfast and lunch during the summer

The Rock Island-Milan School District will serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to children under the age of 18 years in June and July. Meals will be offered regardless of income level or school district boundary area.

Meals will be offered at Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave., from June 6 to June 29. Breakfast will be served 7:30-8:30 a.m. with lunch served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Meals must be consumed on site.

Meals also will be available at the locations below starting Monday, June 13 through Thursday, July 13. Breakfast will be served 9-9:30 a.m. with lunch served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Meals must be consumed on site.

Sites include: Denkmann Elementary, 4101 22nd Ave.; Earl Hanson Elementary, 4000 9th St.; Eugene Field Elementary, 2900 31st Ave.; Frances Willard Elementary, 2503 9th St.; Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4198 7th Ave.; Ridgewood Elementary, 9607 14th St. W; Rock Island Academy, 930 14th St.; Rock Island Center for Math and Science, 2101 16th Ave.; Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 1307 W. 4th St., Milan.

For more information, contact RIMSD #41 Nutrition Services Department at 309-793-5900 x10220.

