Rock Island-Milan School District to hold kindergarten round up

The Rock Island-Milan School District will host kindergarten roundups for the 2022-23 school year. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022, in order to attend kindergarten in RIMSD #41.
Individual building times are:
- Denkmann, 4101 22nd Ave., Rock Island, 3-4 p.m. April 20.
- Earl Hanson, 4000 9th St., Rock Island, 3-4 p.m. April 20.
- Eugene Field, 2900 31st Ave., Rock Island, 5 p.m. May 19.
- Frances Willard, 2503 9th St., Rock Island, 4-5 p.m. May 11.
- Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4198 7th Ave., Rock Island, 4-5 p.m. May 10.
- Ridgewood, 9607 14th St. W, Rock Island, 3:45 p.m. April 20.
- Rock Island Academy, 930 14th St., 2:30-3:30 p.m. May 11.
- Rock Island Center for Math and Science, 2101 16th Ave., 2:45-3:45 p.m. April 20.
- Thomas Jefferson, 1306 W. 4th St., Milan, 3-4 p.m. April 27.
For more information, including school boundaries, visit www.rimsd41.org.