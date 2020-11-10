Rock Island-Milan schools have 33 COVID-19 cases in 10 days, 360 staff and students are quarantined

Rock Island-Milan school board members Tuesday heard an update on how the district is faring with COVID-19 and learned the proposed 2020 tax rate will match the 2019 rate.

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence told board members there have been 33 positive COVID-19 cases reported among staff and students in the last 10 days and 360 cases of staff and students being quarantined. Lawrence said the district continues to work closely with the Rock Island County Health Department and health professionals of the district to adhere to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and monitor cases.

Rock Island-Milan students started the year fully remotely and began hybrid instruction at the start of second quarter, Oct. 19. Due to rising COVID-19 cases, Rock Island High School closed for two weeks, beginning Nov. 4 and continuing through Nov. 16.

“At this time, the number of cases in our buildings do not warrant shutting down classrooms or any additional buildings,” Lawrence said. “We continue to make the best decisions possible, continue to keep everyone informed.”

Lawrence said the number of cases that have occurred in just four weeks since starting hybrid instruction is “just a reminder COVID is serious. We continue to ask for the support from families.”