Rock Island-Milan schools have 33 COVID-19 cases in 10 days, 360 staff and students are quarantined

Rock Island-Milan school board members Tuesday heard an update on how the district is faring with COVID-19 and learned the proposed 2020 tax rate will match the 2019 rate.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence told board members there have been 33 positive COVID-19 cases reported among staff and students in the last 10 days and 360 cases of staff and students being quarantined. Lawrence said the district continues to work closely with the Rock Island County Health Department and health professionals of the district to adhere to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and monitor cases.
Rock Island-Milan students started the year fully remotely and began hybrid instruction at the start of second quarter, Oct. 19. Due to rising COVID-19 cases, Rock Island High School closed for two weeks, beginning Nov. 4 and continuing through Nov. 16.
“At this time, the number of cases in our buildings do not warrant shutting down classrooms or any additional buildings,” Lawrence said. “We continue to make the best decisions possible, continue to keep everyone informed.”
Lawrence said the number of cases that have occurred in just four weeks since starting hybrid instruction is “just a reminder COVID is serious. We continue to ask for the support from families.”
Lawrence urged families to continue social distancing, wearing masks in places where individuals cannot have six feet of distance and thoroughly cleaning hands. He asked those with symptoms to get tested and take quarantine time to stop the spread.
Rock Island-Milan officials are putting notifications on school building websites if there are positive cases reported. Families also receive robo-call and Remind messages. Neighboring school districts are reporting weekly COVID-19 statistics on district websites.
Board members Tuesday also heard tentative 2020 tax levy numbers from chief financial officer Bob Beckwith. Board members are slated to adopt the tax levy Dec. 8.
Beckwith told board members the 2020 tax rate will match the 2019 rate of 5.39. That rate could generate $30.99 million based on an estimated equalized assessed value of $575 million. That would give the district an increase of $720,496 over the 2019 tax levy.
Beckwith said based on these figures, the owner of a $100,000 home in the district could expect to pay $1,796 for the school district portion of their tax bill.
In other business, board members:
– Voted to approve an E-learning plan to be used during emergency days. Board members Terell Williams and Tiffany Stoner-Harris voted against adoption.
– Took no action following a closed session regarding employee matters.
– Heard a request from Williams to consider resuming in-person school board meetings now that staff and students have returned to buildings for hybrid instruction. Currently the public attends board meetings through video or phone conferencing. Williams also requested a future discussion about what COVID-19 information is shared with the public and a review of how related communication protocols could be improved.
– Heard briefly from assistant superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg about the Illinois Report Card data.
