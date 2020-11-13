Rock Island-Milan schools to go fully remote, starting Nov. 18

The Rock Island-Milan School District will go to fully remote instruction through Jan. 18.

The district announced Friday the change would affect the rest of the second quarter (through Dec. 22, 2020) and for the first few weeks of the third quarter (Jan 5 - 18, 2021).

"The alarming rate at which the COVID-19 virus is spreading across the community is now impacting our district as the number of positive and/or quarantined staff and students continue to increase. The safety of our students and our staff will always be our top priority,” said Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence, in a statement.

Monday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 17 will be planning days to let the staff get ready to transition to full remote learning on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

There is no school for students Monday and Tuesday. Students are asked to log in to Full Remote Learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The move to remote learning will "allow for a safe quarantine period due to expected travel and gatherings during the winter holiday and New Year’s holiday season," the district said. "All schools will return to blended learning on Tuesday, January 9, 2020, pending it is safe to do so at that time."

Parents will need an appointment to visit a school. Meal distribution will continue as usual.

