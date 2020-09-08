Rock Island-Milan superintendent gives annual state of the schools address

“Online learning will never take the place of having a teacher in front of you,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said he has been visiting those classes, along with others in the district.

“The students have been troopers, the staff members have been amazing, and the interactions have been there,” he said.

He also said, however, that elements of online learning developed during the pandemic are likely to remain once it is over.

The only positive part of the pandemic for the district is that it has forced it to use technology more and be more resourceful, and the district will continue to improve on how it uses technology.

“I see it being here forever,” Lawrence said.

There were initially plans to switch from fully remote to a hybrid model that mixed both online and in-person classes during the first quarter, but the district has since decided that all-online classes would continue at least to the end of the quarter depending on the extent of the pandemic in the community.

A survey of the district’s families found about 63 percent of them would enroll their students in a mixed instruction model, while the remainder said they would keep their students’ instruction fully virtual.