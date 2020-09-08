Rock Island-Milan superintendent gives annual state of the schools address

The Rock Island - Milan School District’s superintendent gave the annual state of the schools address and answered questions on how the district is weathering the COVID-19 pandemic.
School began on Aug. 6 with classes fully remote because of coronavirus.
“We’re adapting very well, but it’s still a challenge,” superintendent Reginald Lawrence said of the first weeks of school.
Lawrence said the district has tried to plan, provide devices and help with internet access. It is working to ensure students are logging in for attendance, and completing and uploading assignments.
It is a lot of work for the students as well.
“We’re doing as well as can be expected, and we know that as long as we continue to progress more, students are going to become more familiar, their parents are going to help us by becoming more familiar, and we would expect to see our students performing much better,” Lawrence said.
He said families would be receiving midterm reports on their students’ performance on their classwork at the end of the week.
For special education students, the district is working with their teachers on online learning. The class sizes are much smaller, so the students can get more attention, but the online model is still a challenge.
“Online learning will never take the place of having a teacher in front of you,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said he has been visiting those classes, along with others in the district.
“The students have been troopers, the staff members have been amazing, and the interactions have been there,” he said.
He also said, however, that elements of online learning developed during the pandemic are likely to remain once it is over.
The only positive part of the pandemic for the district is that it has forced it to use technology more and be more resourceful, and the district will continue to improve on how it uses technology.
“I see it being here forever,” Lawrence said.
There were initially plans to switch from fully remote to a hybrid model that mixed both online and in-person classes during the first quarter, but the district has since decided that all-online classes would continue at least to the end of the quarter depending on the extent of the pandemic in the community.
A survey of the district’s families found about 63 percent of them would enroll their students in a mixed instruction model, while the remainder said they would keep their students’ instruction fully virtual.
As of Tuesday, the district had about 5,700 students enrolled, spokeswoman Holly Sparkman said.
Lawrence also provided an outline of the district's new, five-year strategic plan during the address.
Among the priorities were ensuring equitable opportunities for academic growth and improving the district’s graduation rate, according to the presentation.
Lawrence said the district has to work to ensure all of its students are successful.
“We are diverse,” he said. “We are a diverse community and our diversity is one of our strengths.”
