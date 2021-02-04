Rock Island, Moline declare snow emergency

Moline and Rock Island have declared snow emergencies. In Moline, residents must, as required by city ordinance, move their parked vehicles off of the designated “snow routes” to assist in the snow removal effort.

In Rock Island, once snow depth has reached 2 inches, parking is not allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared.

Vehicles parked on marked snow routes can receive a $35 parking ticket and may be towed.

To facilitate snow removal residents must not not park on residential streets until snow removal is completed.

Quad-City Times​

