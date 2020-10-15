Rock Island NAACP to host congressional forum with Rep. Bustos

The Rock Island County NAACP will hold a congressional forum with U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom.
Questions will be asked regarding the Affordable Care Act, how money will be brought into the district to improve infrastructure, voting rights, racism, government corruption and international interference in the U.S. elections, among others.
To join in the meeting go to: https://augustana-edu.zoom.us/j/92063074727?pwd=OXhtc0tWcHdrZnRXYURUK29WZTlzUT09
