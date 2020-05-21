Rock Island National Cemetery open for Memorial Day for community to pay respects to fallen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island Arsenal is inviting families and the Quad-City community to honor the nation’s fallen and pay respects to those laid to rest at the Rock Island National Cemetery by placing flags or flowers on grave sites Saturday through Monday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors must follow several guidelines.

All visitors must enter and depart through the Moline gate, and everyone visiting the Arsenal who is over age 16 must have a valid ID.

Those without a visitor’s pass can obtain one from the Visitor Control Center, which will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Visitors are restricted to groups of six passengers per vehicle, but families with more than six members who reside together will be allowed on the installation to access the cemetery.

Groups are limited to no more than 10 people anywhere on Post — that limit includes the cemetery.

The Rock Island Arsenal Museum and Lock and Dam 15 remain closed.

The cemetery will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those hours will be maintained throughout Memorial Day weekend so visitors can come when they desire and not face crowds on Memorial Day.