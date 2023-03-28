Rock Island National Cemetery will host the Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The ceremony is held annually on National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Keynote speaker will be Vietnam War combat veteran Ron Sebastian, a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 776, Bettendorf, who was wounded during the war.

Introductions will be made by Matt Tomes, director of the Rock Island National Cemetery. The National Anthem will be performed by Jim Bell of Vietnam Veterans of America Quad-Cities Chapter 299.

The rifle salute will be performed by members of VVA chapters 299 and 776.

Taps will be performed by Tracy Hepner of Moline American Legion Post 246.

National Vietnam Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday observed annually on March 29. It honors all United States Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

More than 9 million Americans served from 1955 to 1975 and 2.7 million men and women served in-country during the Vietnam War.

More than 58,000 names of those who died are engraved in the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, known also as “The Wall.”

By Presidential proclamation, The U.S. Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration will continue through Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025.

President Barack Obama inaugurated the Commemoration at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Memorial Day, May 28, 2012.

Congress outlined a total of five objectives for the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration, with the primary objective being to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the nation, with distinct recognition of former prisoners of war and families of those still listed as missing in action.

The four remaining objectives highlight the service of our Armed Forces and support organizations during the war; pay tribute to wartime contributions at home by American citizens; highlight technology, science and medical advances made during the war; and, recognize contributions by U.S. allies.