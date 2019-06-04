Life is full for Lissie Maurus, and she wouldn't have it any other way.
The 36-year-old singer/songwriter, and Rock Island native, just returned home last weekend to northeast Iowa after touring the United Kingdom. This Friday, she'll do a few solo songs for the Flood Fest flood-relief benefit concert at Davenport's RiverCenter, and on Saturday she'll play a headlining set for the eighth-annual Laura's Legacy benefit at Rock Island's Schwiebert Park. The following weekend, Lissie is back to Europe for a weeklong tour of Norway, Denmark, and Sweden.
“The UK and Norway have become, over the last decade, have been pretty good markets,” Lissie said in a Monday phone interview. “I have a pretty good fan base there. I've been performing in the UK, and Norway for 10 years. My first album, 'Catching a Tiger' went gold there; that created a bed from which I could continue to build.”
Her recent tour included opening for top-selling British artist Jack Savoretti in dates including Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin and 10,000 fans at London's Wembley Arena. She also played in England with her British pianist Jo Dudderidge from The Traveling Band, to promote her new album “When I'm Alone: The Piano Retrospective” – a reimagined collection of her greatest songs (all presented as vocal-and-piano-only arrangements), with Lissie's covers of Fleetwood Mac's “Dreams” and Dixie Chicks' “Cowboy Take Me Away.”
“In 2018, for my last new release, when I was promoting that, I was doing these intimate, unplugged industry showcases, for small gatherings,” she said. “For that setting, I thought it would be nice to pick my standout songs over the years, present them in kind of a stripped-down format.”
Lissie has performed with Dudderidge over the years, so she partnered with him and producer Martin Craft to record the new disc last year in Berlin, Germany, and released this spring.
“I was able to really use my full body and range to sing unencumbered,” she said. “I enjoyed it so much so, I thought it would be cool to reimagine a kind of cross-section of my catalog, as these piano/vocal versions, creating that as a way to reflect my work to date.”
“I've really enjoyed playing with a band, playing guitar, and have had a lot of fun doing a lot of different things over the years,” Lissie said. “It's not that I prefer one or the other. It's nice to keep it interesting, challenging myself.”
Coming back to play in the Q-C is always fun, she said, especially when she can support such worthy causes.
Lissie will kick off Flood Fest Friday at 7:30 p.m., at the RiverCenter Great Hall, 136 E. 3rd St. The night features All Sweat Productions: A Tribute to Queen, Rude Punch, and emcee Chris Schlichting, a local comedian who will perform stand-up between sets.
“When the floods were hitting people so hard, I was traveling. I saw Great River Brewing (in downtown Davenport). Sean Moeller was helping with the cleanup, and I asked if you do any fundraiser to count me in,” Lissie said. “I wanted to show my solidarity for the flood victims, how awful and stressful it is, people going through that loss and frustration. I wanted to be supportive.”
Coincidentally, she's in town this weekend for the 8th-annual Laura's Legacy concert in Rock Island, which Lissie started in honor of her aunt, the late Laura Swedberg Bartels, who died at 58 after a three-year battle with ALS, known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
The annual event has raised $90,000 in the last seven years, to benefit the ALS Association of Greater Chicago (serving Central Illinois, Greater Chicagoland, and Northern Illinois) and ALS Research University of North Carolina in support of raising awareness of ALS, patient support and research.
“In 2010, my aunt Laura passed away from ALS, a terrible disease for which there is no known cause or cure. As a way to celebrate Laura's life, my family and I decided to create an annual event of music, in a family-friendly environment on the Mississippi River in our hometown. ALS is life-threatening; it's a death sentence.”
“It's one of the most special events for me,” Lissie said of the benefit. “If tomorrow, say 'Saturday Night Live' called and said they want you, I'd say I'm busy. It's really close to my heart.”
The day's lineup includes Charlotte Boyer at 2:30 p.m., followed by Ashley Groves at 3 with a folk-indie sound infused with jazz and R&B. The Dawn will take the stage with their rock/jam at 4 p.m., and Lissie will perform with her band at 5 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase and Bent River Brewing Company will be selling wine, beer, and liquor. Admission is $10 for adults (cash only) and free for children 12 and under with a paid adult.
A new aspect to this year's fundraising is Off The Beaten Track (OTBT), a division of Consolidated Shoe Co., is teaming with Von Maur in the fight against ALS. OTBT will offer its ALS Transfer sneaker for sale at Laura’s Legacy.
“Von Maur is a highly influential retail chain,” Kristina Petrick, creative director of OTBT, said in a release. “We’re very excited to partner with them featuring a custom Transfer ALS sneaker design for a worthy cause in hopes to find a cure for ALS.”
Von Maur will operate a tent at Schwiebert Park, where the shoes will be available for purchase (for $118.95).