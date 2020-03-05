Rock Island native Lissie played a Nashville club Monday night. Hours later, it was destroyed by a tornado.

Rock Island natives Lissie Maurus and Ben Chappell survived the Nashville tornado that killed 24 people and destroyed a beloved live-music venue they’d been at Monday night.
Lissie – an internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter who lives in Iowa – was one of 20 artists performing at Basement East in east Nashville. It was a concert for Bernie Sanders supporters the night before the Super Tuesday primaries nationwide, including Tennessee.
“It was more about just getting people together, to be empowered to go to the polls the next day, singing inspiring songs about making change,” Lissie said Wednesday from Nashville, noting she sang Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World" at 10:30 p.m.
The original Basement music club and Basement East are local institutions, “fixtures of the Nashville scene,” she said. “I was asleep by 12:30, didn’t hear the sirens. I had no clue, and the next morning, I realized that two hours after we got off stage, it was completely gone. It’s just devastating; it’s just crazy.”
“Not just for me, but for the whole creative community, Basement East was really a hub for people to gather,” Lissie said. “It meant a lot to a lot of people. I know other businesses, friends who lost their houses and their cars. Everyone I know luckily was safe.”
Basement East said on Twitter that its building sustained "significant damage" during the storm, though thankfully all staff members were accounted for. Morning-after images of the scene showed a partial collapse of the venue's ceiling and walls, except for a portion of the building, which opened in 2015, containing a mural proclaiming "I Believe in Nashville."
Basement East co-owner Mike Grimes told the Tennessean that before the tornado hit the club at about 1:15 a.m., workers moved to safety “with seconds to spare before the roof blew off.” He declared the building a “total loss.”
Before dawn Tuesday, 24 people were killed, and hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the storms.
Ben Chappell, a filmmaker and video producer who graduated Rock Island High School in 1999 with Lissie’s sister, was at her show. In a group of four, they had gone to a bar nearby after the gig, and got an Uber minivan to get home close to 1 a.m., about 15 minutes away.
“At that moment, everything just went crazy — the car was shaking, debris was flying everywhere,” Chappell said Wednesday. “We all ran back inside, to take cover inside the bar. It was dark, there was no power. Water was coming in the roof everywhere. We all started smelling natural gas; the bartender screamed, ‘There’s a gas leak, get out!'”
“We walked outside, it was raining a little bit, but every building was wrecked, including Basement East. There was water line breakage, water spewing, alarm systems going off, sirens going off,” he said.
They got another Uber home between 1:30 and 2 a.m., and their house had one window blown open and minor water damage. Chappell and his wife, who works as creative director for Third Man Records, drove back to Basement East the next day in the daylight.
“It was hard to believe, we were all standing on the balcony a couple hours previous to the tornado,” he said. That same day, Tuesday, he learned a couple (in their 30s) that had been out close to where they were had been killed.
“That’s what made the whole thing so crazy — they were a matter of 20 yards from us,” Chappell said, noting they moved last September from L.A. “We love Nashville. I’ve worked in the music industry, and we have a lot of friends here.”
Lissie has been in Nashville for the week, writing and visiting friends. During the Iowa caucuses Feb. 3, she served as a precinct captain for Sanders, in her first caucus.
She said the app that caused problems across the state worked fine for her, though Amy Klobuchar won her precinct, and Sanders was a close second statewide, to Pete Buttigieg.
“A lot of people were disappointed, Iowa didn’t get a lot of love in the days and weeks afterward,” Lissie said of the caucus confusion. “It was pretty heartbreaking."
Sanders also lost Tennessee on Tuesday to Joe Biden, with 24.9 percent of the vote.