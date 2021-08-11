 Skip to main content
Rock Island native Mia Mayberry lands role with USDA
Rock Island native Mia Mayberry lands role with USDA

  Updated
Rock Island native Mia Mayberry has been appointed to a key staff position with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C.

The USDA this week announced Mayberry is among six new appointees for the agency, and she will serve as deputy director of intergovernmental affairs in the Office of Congressional Relations.

A former Rock Island County Board member, Mayberry resigned her seat as vice chair on Nov. 4. Two days later, the Kamala Harris campaign for president announced hiring her. Harris dropped out about a month later.

In January, Mayberry was hired as deputy national political director for the presidential campaign of Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

She most recently served as Klobuchar's director of outreach.

Before entering politics, Mayberry worked as an associate attorney with the Rock Island law firm of Pappas O'Connor PC, where she worked for more than four years. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Northeastern University and earned her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law.

Her father, Virgil Mayberry, served for a decade on the county board.

