Rock Island neighbors saw Rogers 'deteriorating' before attack on East Moline police officer

A judge's decision to order a fitness hearing for Adrian W. Rogers will not be met with surprise by some of the residents of the area around 12th Street in Rock Island.

Three people — who asked to not be identified — painted a portrait of a man whose behavior became increasingly erratic in the weeks before Monday's alleged attack on East Moline police Sgt. William Lind.

Rogers is accused of the attempted murder of Lind and made his first appearance Wednesday in the Rock Island County Courthouse. Rogers became agitated during that video conference, and at one point corrections officers tried to restrain him so he could listen to 14th District Court Judge Carol M. Pentuic.

Pentuic then ordered Rogers to be evaluated to determine Rogers' fitness to stand trial.

Rogers' attack on Lind left the seven-year police veteran with skull fractures and severe head trauma. He is in a Peoria hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

Lind was attempting to detain Rogers, who was wanted as a suspect in an arson that occurred Monday at the house where Rogers' mother lives in the 1600 block of 12th Street in Rock Island.

A man who lives across the street from the house said "talk around the neighborhood was that Rogers was struggling with his mental health."

"He (Rogers) came to the house quite a bit and I heard that his mother was having trouble with him," said the neighbor. "I don't know what went on in that house, but the word was out that things weren't going well for him.

"Everyone knew (Rogers) had been to prison, been there a long time. Being in prison for a long time can do a lot of things to a person."

Rogers was released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on July 1, 2021, after spending about 26 years in prison for bank robbery with a firearm and drug trafficking.

On Nov. 19, 1993, Rogers was involved in the armed robbery of the United Security Savings Bank of Davenport. It is believed Rogers, then 23, of Rock Island, and Reginald Walton, 25, of Davenport, stole $53,429.

Rogers already had been indicted by a federal grand jury on August 29, 1993, on charges of money laundering and conspiracy to distribute cocaine after a joint investigation by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group, Internal Revenue Service and the Drug Enforcement Agency. He was out on bond on the drug trafficking-related charges when he committed the bank robbery.

A woman who works near the house on 12th Street said she interacted with Rogers "quite a few times" after his release from prison and described him "as a nice man."

"I know his mother a little bit," the woman said. "I'm not excusing him in any way for what they say he did. That was horrible.

"My impression was (Rogers) was trying to have a better life. I don't really know what happened. I heard that he may have gone off of some medication – but I don't know that for sure. All I know was that his mother said he was really struggling."

A small business owner in Rock Island said Rogers was a frequent visitor and they had a friendly relationship.

"Adrian came in with his sons," the man said. "When he first got out of prison, he was happy. He was very much looking forward to being in the lives of his children and his grandchildren. I know he was trying to spend time with them and learn how to live outside prison.

"It's easy to see Adrian as a monster right now. But it's my opinion that he had been deteriorating for some time and I don't think anyone was there to help him."

Rogers' life was once filled with promise, the man said.

"I was told he went to college somewhere in Arizona and played football," the man said. "College. Not everybody from around here went to college back then. Not everybody from around here goes to college these days.

"The way I remember it is Adrian came home, got into some bad things with bad people and it changed his life. He went away in 1993, something like that. He was a young man. He came out of prison into a world that he did not know."

The man also said he didn't intend to minimize what Rogers is accused of doing to Lind.

"I think it happened because of neglect," the man said. "Here's the other really sad thing about all of it: I didn't do enough to help Adrian. No one in this community did enough to help him.

"I can't help but think this community failed Adrian. And something horrible happened."