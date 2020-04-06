Rock Island nursing home has three residents test positive for COVID-19, two more are pending

Amid a rise of 21 positive tests in Rock Island County over the weekend, Generations in Rock Island, a long-term care facility for 90-100 seniors, had three residents test positive for COVID-19, the new coronavirus. And in Iowa, major employers Arconic Davenport Works and Tyson Foods reported positive cases.
As of Monday, two are hospitalized and one is quarantined at Generations, the nursing and rehabilitation facility on 24th Street in Rock Island, across from the back entrance to UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center West.
“Obviously residents are being monitored around the clock with regular wellness and health checks that are being conducted that if anybody does become symptomatic they are (tested),” spokeslman Andrew Mack said. “There are two other residents that are symptomatic at this time.They are being isolated and monitored constantly.”
Test results on those two are waiting to be confirmed. The facility has enough personal protection equipment for all staff, which number about 68, Mack said.
“And they are following all guidelines and procedures," he added.
“Generations is concerned about all of its residents,” he said. “They have infectious disease specialists on staff. And they are always concerned about infection and all of these issues. So they are continuing to do what they can to make sure that the virus doesn’t spread and to make sure that everybody is kept safe.”
The test results for the three residents came in over several days, he said.
Five more people in Rock Island County were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total cases to 51. The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday announced 1,006 new cases of coronavirus disease in the state, including 33 additional deaths. There are now 12,262 confirmed cases in Illinois, including 307 deaths, in 73 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Nita Ludwig, an administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department said she could not report how many are hospitalized or released because there were so many cases over the weekend.
Scott County
Scott County had 11 new cases confirmed Monday, bringing the total cases to 52. Scott County had its first death over the weekend. Of the cases reported in Scott County, Ed Rivers, the director of the Scott County Health Department, said seven have been hospitalized with one discharged, six never were sent to the hospital, and 37 have recovered. One has died.
Overall, 78 Iowans were confirmed positive on Monday, bringing the state totals to 946 positive tests and 25 deaths.
The number of positive tests have increased solidly in the last week, but Rivers said the spike in numbers can be misleading.
"That doesn't mean that we have had 27 positive tests over the weekend," Rivers said. A lot of cases have come in from the labs, he said, "and the onset of these cases is spread out."
In Scott County, three workers at Arconic's Davenport Works have tested positive, a company official said.
Arconic-Davenport spokesman John Riches said they were made aware Sunday of two cases and a third was reported Monday morning.
As a result of the infections, some other workers are in home quarantine, Riches said.
Tyson Foods Inc. had 24 people test positive at its pork plant in Columbus Junction, the company confirmed on its website. It has suspended operations there.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds increased the number of businesses closed temporarily, beginning Tuesday. Reynolds said she previously took “targeted, systematic” action to close a wide array of businesses, but would now expand the list to include shopping malls, libraries, social and fraternal clubs, bingo and bowling alleys, arcades, pool halls, amusement parks, skating rinks and parks, outdoor and indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers, tobacco and vaping shops, racetracks, music, toy, gaming, instrument and movie stores and campgrounds.The new business closures start at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through April 30.
