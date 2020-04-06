Rock Island nursing home has three residents test positive for COVID-19, two more are pending

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Amid a rise of 21 positive tests in Rock Island County over the weekend, Generations in Rock Island, a long-term care facility for 90-100 seniors, had three residents test positive for COVID-19, the new coronavirus. And in Iowa, major employers Arconic Davenport Works and Tyson Foods reported positive cases.

As of Monday, two are hospitalized and one is quarantined at Generations, the nursing and rehabilitation facility on 24th Street in Rock Island, across from the back entrance to UnityPoint Trinity Medical Center West.

“Obviously residents are being monitored around the clock with regular wellness and health checks that are being conducted that if anybody does become symptomatic they are (tested),” spokeslman Andrew Mack said. “There are two other residents that are symptomatic at this time.They are being isolated and monitored constantly.”

Test results on those two are waiting to be confirmed. The facility has enough personal protection equipment for all staff, which number about 68, Mack said.

“And they are following all guidelines and procedures," he added.