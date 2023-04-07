The city of Rock Island is offering free debris pickup beginning next Monday as a result of severe weather.

Debris pickup will begin Monday, April 10 and last until Friday, April 21.

Residents are asked to have debris placed next to the curb where they live and that alley pickups will not be conducted. The sidewalk or street should not be obstructed. Debris does not need to be stacked or bundled but should be organized as well as possible.

The city will be using garbage refuse routes as a guide for clean up. Workers will pick up as much as they can during normal working hours and continue where they leave off the following day.

Residents who do not use the free citywide collection will need to schedule a free special pickup.

On Tuesday, April 4, severe weather with high straight-line winds swept through the region leaving a majority of the Illinois Quad-Cities with fallen branches and trees.

In a preliminary survey, the National Weather Service Quad-Cities found that an EF-1 tornado tore through a portion of the city. The tornado had an estimated peak winds of 95 mph, length of 1.6 miles and a maximum width of 150 yards. It lasted from 9:41 a.m. to 9:43 a.m.