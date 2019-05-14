City officials have a stern message for boaters: "At all cost" avoid the Rock River west of Ben Williamson Park.
Mike Bartels, interim public works director, stressed in a news release Tuesday that the Rock River is particularly dangerous along the roughly 4½ mile stretch between the Milan Beltway and the Mississippi River.
Because of high river water, boat barrier buoys are not in place on the river, according to the release. As a result, the Steel Dam between Carr Island and Milan can be difficult to see.
Bartels said in the release the city will install boat barrier buoys once the river level drops below 9.5 feet.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Rock River at Moline measured 12.1 feet, a minor flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service models predict the Rock River at Moline will remain above 10 feet for at least another week.
"As always, use caution when boating during high river conditions," the statement from Bartels said.
Bartels could not be reached for further comment on Tuesday.