Rock Island on track for more birds (chickens) and bees

Part of the Rock Island City Council meeting Monday really did deal with the birds and the bees.
The birds, in this case, were chickens.
The City Council passed unanimously an update to the 2016 city ordinance pending the city attorney checking the wording before final approval at the next council meeting.
Since its passage, the city has had only one minor complaint, said Miles Brainard, planning and redevelopment administrator.
“It had to do with somebody who did not know they should have a license,” he said. Still, the council and Brainard believed it could use a little updating and letting people know they could appeal if, for example, they could only have their chicken coop be nine feet from a neighbor’s yard instead of 10, Brainard said.
Rules such as a maximum of six hens and no roosters allowed as well as the need to notify all adjacent property owners of their intentions, remain.
But the explanation in the memorandum admits there’s no real reason for a setback of the coop from 25 feet from one’s house in their back yard.
It also defines coop and enclosure on the 3 ½-page memorandum. A coop is defined as a structure where chickens are kept and can roost, while an enclosure is defined as a secure fenced area inside of which a coop and its resident chickens are kept.
Other highlights on the updated draft of the ordinance include if a person is denied renewal or application for a new license, that person should learn of specific reasons for the denial; applicants may appeal the denial to the Planning Commission; and those decisions may be appealed to the city council.
Specific rules on spacing per chicken and fencing are spelled out in the ordinance.
The purpose of the ordinance, Brainard states in it, is to establish certain requirements that may otherwise be associated with keeping of chickens in urban areas and to encourage high-quality chicken-keeping practices.
Brainard also prepared an urban beekeeping ordinance that also passed by a 6-1 vote pending final wording by the city attorney and a final vote at the next meeting. Alderman Jenn Swanson voted no after previously noting she’s allergic to bees.
People are already beekeeping in their backyards, and nearby cities have already approved such, so it’s good for Rock Island to set standards, Brainard told the council. And he noted the bees Swanson would likely be allergic to are not the kind approved in the ordinance (European honey bee).
Other highlights of the ordinance include:
- Similar licensing ($25 fee, plus an application) and setback requirements to that for urban chickens.
- Approved types of hives and associated maintenance.
- Requiring a fence in most cases to prevent unauthorized access.
- Compliance with the Illinois Bees and Apiaries Act.
There’s increasing interest in backyard beekeeping, Brainard noted in the memorandum he submitted. Benefits in beekeeping include producing “homegrown” honey, improved garden pollination and providing habitat for bees.
The honey bee is bred to be docile. The ordinance, 3 ½ pages in length, defines best practices while addressing people’s natural concerns.
Some of the highlights include:
- That all adjacent neighbors must be notified of the proposed apiary.
- If the person is leasing the property, the owner and if it’s a multi-family dwelling all parties must consent.
- Correct measures must be taken to control swarming.
- A fresh convenient source of water must be available to bees at all times to make sure they don’t congregate at a pet water bowl, a swimming pool, birdbaths or other nearby water sources. The water source will be placed in a location that reduces the chances of bees seeking water on neighboring properties.
The goal of the ordinance is to reduce problems that might be associated with the keeping of urban bees, Brainard wrote, and to encourage high-quality beekeeping practices.
“It’s a trend among many different communities to allow urban beekeeping,” he said. “Here in Rock Island, I know of a handful of different people who are doing it in their backyard. it’s not technically illegal for them to do it, but it’s also something that’s unregulated. So it’s good to have some standard rules in place, simple but easy to understand, to make sure that people are reducing the risk of bothering their neighbors.”