Rock Island on track for more birds (chickens) and bees

Part of the Rock Island City Council meeting Monday really did deal with the birds and the bees.

The birds, in this case, were chickens.

The City Council passed unanimously an update to the 2016 city ordinance pending the city attorney checking the wording before final approval at the next council meeting.

Since its passage, the city has had only one minor complaint, said Miles Brainard, planning and redevelopment administrator.

“It had to do with somebody who did not know they should have a license,” he said. Still, the council and Brainard believed it could use a little updating and letting people know they could appeal if, for example, they could only have their chicken coop be nine feet from a neighbor’s yard instead of 10, Brainard said.

Rules such as a maximum of six hens and no roosters allowed as well as the need to notify all adjacent property owners of their intentions, remain.

But the explanation in the memorandum admits there’s no real reason for a setback of the coop from 25 feet from one’s house in their back yard.