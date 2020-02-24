Rock Island votes to take away landmark status of 1st National Bank building

The Rock Island City Council has voted unanimously to overturn the Historic Preservation Commission's designation of the First National Bank Building at 100-17th Street in Rock Island.
"I don’t think it’s going to be like the courthouse, no,” Mayor Mike Thoms said, during Monday night's meeting. “I think this one does not have as significant of representation as that one does.
“This one has more architectural than length of time whereas the other one has length of time,” Thoms added. “Also the other one was a publicly owned building where this is not.”
The First National Bank Building, which opened in 1962, is owned by Modern Woodmen of America.
The company’s representative in the public hearing, Jerald Lyphout, national secretary and chief administrative officer, sought to allay fears the land would become a parking lot, though he admitted it could for a while.
Modern Woodmen’s headquarters along the river is landlocked by a park, the river and railroad tracks, he said, and the bank property is its only expansion area adjacent to its current building.
To renovate it, it would cost close to $13 million, Lyphout said. The company wants to build a multi-tenant property on the site and has a third party willing to invest millions in that right now.
Additionally, Modern Woodmen has 470 employees in Rock Island and annually brings in about 400 more for training, Lyphout said. “We have been a good corporate citizen for 130 years. We have the opportunity to expand and would like to do that in Rock Island,” he told the council during the public hearing.
Alerman Dylan Parker sought some assurances from Lyphout during the meeting that Modern Woodmen would develop the site into more than just a parking lot.
Lyphout mainly assured him that the company would continue to work with the city, as it has in the past.
Linda Anderson, president of the Rock Island Preservation Society, said the building has four things it looks for when deciding if a building should be preserved, starting with historical value.
The Society wants to see it survive “because it has significant value as part of our heritage,” she said. “It represents an architectural type that is rare to our community.” She defined that as international or skyscraper style while acknowledging it’s only four stories. “It’s the tall international style.”
“It was done by a notable architect in our community, (William Appier and William Stuhr), Anderson said. “And the last one was, “it’s a familiar feature in our community.”
Economic value currently is not one of the criteria, the Society considers, she said.
“For preservations, we really look at it if it’s historic,” Anderson said. “We don’t look at all about the finances. But again, it’s one of those issues, they have already been tearing it apart and haven’t put any money into it since the time they’ve owned it. It’s difficult for some of us who believe in taking care of buildings to always agree if you just let the building decline, and then make the argument it’s not worth putting money into it… I wouldn’t do that with my house.”
Lyphout left the meeting, and was not available for additional comments.
Thoms seemed pleased with the vote afterward, as well as Modern Woodmen’s overall commitment.
“If it happens on the outside deal, it could be an over $20 million investment there in the next couple of years,” he said. That project calls for a high-end building, he added.
The council also agreed to an ordinance that allows for urban beekeeping in the city, but also sets standards in granting a $25 license. It also updated its 2016 ordinance allowing the raising of chickens in the city to allow for a resident to appeal if turned down and make the ordinance easier to understand, Miles Brainard, planning and redevelopment administrator, said.