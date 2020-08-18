Rock Island parents have questions for back-to-school plans

Individuals Monday asked several questions about the use of masks. Ruggeberg said face shields may not be worn in lieu of a face covering, due to state policy. Lawrence said the only time masks may be removed while indoors is when drinking water or eating. For those students who are not compliant with the mask requirement, Sanders said the district will “continue to work with students in a teachable manner.” She said the district will work with students and families to address individual needs.

Questions were also raised about cleanliness and safety. Ruggeberg said all staff have undergone training about mask wearing and other health protocols and they will in turn be required to teach students. Lawrence called the effort to keep buildings clean an “all hands on deck” with teachers, custodians and staff all working to ensure buildings stay as clean and healthy as possible.

Beckwith said if a child does test positive for COVID-19, contact tracing will take place to indicate who needs to quarantine. He said the possibility an entire classroom would need to be quarantined would be a very extreme situation. In the event a teacher becomes ill, the district has full-time substitutes prepared and trained to take on a classroom.