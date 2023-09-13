Rock Island Parks and Recreation will bring a new free fall shopping experience to the riverfront on Sunday. Revive Rock Island Fall Market Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

More than 20 unique vendors from around Rock Island and beyond will come together for a day full of shopping. Items available for purchase will include handmade crafts and goods, vintage wares, gifts, candles, soaps, sweets, jewelry, clothing, accessories and more.

The parks department also will have grilled food concessions and Cool Beanz Coffeehouse and Bent River Brewing Company will have drinks for sale.

To view a current list of vendors and take a sneak peek of photos of items for purchase, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/157945073982357.