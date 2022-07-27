Rock Island pitches plan for downtown taxing district

Some downtown Rock Island property owners are posing an unusual request: They want to pay more taxes.

The Downtown Rock Island Steering Committee has proposed creating a Special Service Area (SSA) in downtown. These are most commonly known as business improvement districts or self-supporting municipal districts.

Property owners would pay an additional 1.15% tax on their assessed value. The money would then go back into the downtown community.

Talks of creating the SSA go back a few years. The Rock Island Steering Committee was created after the council contracted with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce in 2021. Most members are property owners who have a goal of finding a sustainable funding model for downtown.

"There are many great assets throughout the downtown business community," said Jack Cullen, director of Downtown Rock Island. "Really, at the end of the day, this program is being presented to make sure property owners have a strong voice and are represented."

However, not all property owners are on board.

Terry Tilka, owner of the Rock Island Brewing Company, told the council on Monday he has spoken to a number of property owners who know nothing about the proposed SSA. He opposes the proposal because of the way it was handled, he said.

"There are so many other problems and issues that have been floating around," he said.

Sarah Zepeda co-owns QC Coffee and Pancake House and several other properties downtown. She told the council she also was not aware of the SSA and how it functions.

Cullen, however, said an SSA is not an uncommon organization. Other municipalities in the Quad-Cities metro area have similar organizations, namely Downtown Bettendorf and Downtown Moline.

“It is basically a tool for property owners to fund and govern services above and beyond what the city can provide," he said. "This would be a first for Rock Island."

Brandy VandeWalle, owner of Skeleton Key Art & Antiques, said she initially was not in favor. However, her mind changed once she took a deeper look.

"When I started actually looking at the numbers and what it's going to personally cost me, it was a no-brainer," she said. "I feel like we're going to gain so much more than we're putting into this."

VandeWalle said the initial shock of an additional tax turned her off from the idea. But, after crunching the numbers, the cost would be equivalent to what she would pay for snow removal, and the SSA would cover that.

The Illinois Casualty Company has a 72-year history in Rock Island. CEO Arron Sutherland said he was intrigued by the idea because the "company wants to be part of the community." The proposed SSA would be a public and private partnership that would give property owners more control, he said.

"This takes the members of the community that are most invested and gives them the power to say 'This is how we will accomplish what we want,'" he said.

Sutherland also chairs the Steering Committee. His three main goals are to create a cleaner downtown, have better representation and make safety improvements. This model has worked for other communities, and it will work for Rock Island, he said.

“Property owners are taking it on ourselves to say, 'We’ll invest.' We just want the city to work with us to improve our downtown," he said.

The council is expected to vote on the proposal on Aug. 8. If approved, the SSA would still be a few months away from being established, Cullen said. A public hearing and a second vote on the actual establishment of the committee would need to take place in October.

Cullen said a variety of plans and conversations have been had over the years, but the time to act is now.

"There's a strong proposal in place to set up an organization that would be dedicated to the day-to-day downtown needs and issues with the overarching goal of pumping more resources into the downtown business district," he said, "and creating an atmosphere that enhances the quality of life."