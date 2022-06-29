Rock Island plans to put region on the movie and tv map with Quad-Cities Regional Film Office

With revenue soaring and new incentives soon to take affect for the Illinois filming industry, Rock Island is hoping to bring in some of the booming business and get the Quad-Cities on silver and streaming screens.

The city of Rock Island has been awarded a $65,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to develop a Quad-Cities Regional Film Office. The city has partnered with Two Rivers & Associates, headed by Doug Miller, with a one-year contract to establish the office under the direction of Community Economic Development.

Community Economic Development Manager Tarah Sipes said Intersect Illinois originally sent a Request for Information to the economic development department, looking for buildings in the city that could potentially work as a film studio. There had been others in Rock Island looking at different ways to bring filming to the area, which connected Sipes with Miller.

Bringing film production to the Quad-Cities could positively affect every industry in the area, not just the arts, Sipes said.

"It makes sense from an economic development point of view because when productions come to town, they need food, they need housing, rent hotel rooms and buy all sorts of other things while they're here," Sipes said.

Illinois saw revenue from the state film production industry jump $70 million over pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels in 2021, reaching $630 million, according to a news release.

Since 2008 the state has offered a 30% tax credit on qualifying film production and labor costs through the Illinois Film Production Tax Credit Act. Benefits from the act will expand starting July 1, creating a workforce training program, capped credit for certain spending and additional tax credits.

Sipes said in Chicago film studios have all been booked up, and state agencies are looking at other areas in Illinois to suggest to filmmakers in need of studio space.

"What we'll be focusing on, and I've maintained this for years, is that we have everything Chicago has, good and bad, just a lot less of it," Doug Miller said. "Plus, the cost of doing business here is much less expensive than in Chicago."

One of the target goals of the Quad-Cities Regional Film Office's work is to have a seven-figure-budget film produced in the area every other year, Miller said.

Next steps include developing a marketing strategy and website for the film office, showcasing the area's history and amenities. The city is will also finalize its drafted ordinance and making sure its permit processes are correct before sharing them with the other Quad-Cities. Sipes said they'll be able to move forward once they receive the funds from the noncompetitive grant.

"If we're working within the Quad-Cities region, hopefully we can figure out how to coordinate between all the communities so we all use the standard permitting, which would help to make us a more attractive location for filming," Sipes said.

Miller has 30-plus years of experience in the film industry, mainly in production. The Quad-Cities has a long and storied filming history, he said, stretching back more than 100 years — from filming equipment patents to stars from the area.

"Sugar," a 2008 film about baseball player Miguel Santos, was filmed in part at Modern Woodman Park. The Bix Beiderbecke biographical film, "Bix," was shot in Davenport, with many extras from the area. The writers behind blockbuster horror film "A Quiet Place," Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, were both raised in Bettendorf.

From Urban Exposure in Davenport to Fresh Films in Rock Island, the Quad-Cities film industry isn't stuck in the past. Local filmmakers have been producing everything from limited series to TV shows to films of their own, backed by a region that showcases them.

"I hope that part of what we're trying to do is not only attract inbound production through the Quad-Cities regional Film Office, but also encourage indigenous filmmakers," Miller said.

