 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock Island Police Department welcomes four new officers

  • 0

The Rock Island Police Department welcomed four new officers to the force Monday, Aug. 22, bringing the total number of officers to 75. 

According to the news release, the four new officers — Nicholas Castro, Jacob Hast, Blake Moe and Tyler Anast-Schneider — were sworn in Monday morning at the department's community room. 

Police Chief Richard Landi said in a statement he was delight to add more members to the force and was another step toward getting fully staffed. 

"Obviously we are short-staffed," Landi said. "The additional officers definitely helps with our staffing and getting services out to the citizens of Rock Island." 

Castro, Anast-Schneider and Hast will enter the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy in Belleville on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Moe is a former police officer from Missouri and will begin training with the department immediately. 

People are also reading…

Landi said eight more officers were needed to fill openings and upcoming retirements. 

Rock Island law enforcement agencies are working to solve violent crimes, get guns off the streets
Cops and Cones allows public to meet, greet police
Supporters of century-old courthouse ask board to reconsider decision; Demolition still looms
Commentary: Come see what the Arsenal has to offer
Moline, Rock Island awarded Rebuild Illinois grants
Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!
Subscribe today and support local journalism!

To be placed on the eligibility list, Landi said applicants must pass a physical agility test, written test, background check and an interview with the department. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japanese plastic food artists get creative at public exhibition in Tokyo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News