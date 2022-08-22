Rock Island Police Department welcomes four new officers

The Rock Island Police Department welcomed four new officers to the force Monday, Aug. 22, bringing the total number of officers to 75.

According to the news release, the four new officers — Nicholas Castro, Jacob Hast, Blake Moe and Tyler Anast-Schneider — were sworn in Monday morning at the department's community room.

Police Chief Richard Landi said in a statement he was delight to add more members to the force and was another step toward getting fully staffed.

"Obviously we are short-staffed," Landi said. "The additional officers definitely helps with our staffing and getting services out to the citizens of Rock Island."

Castro, Anast-Schneider and Hast will enter the Southwestern Illinois Police Academy in Belleville on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Moe is a former police officer from Missouri and will begin training with the department immediately.

Landi said eight more officers were needed to fill openings and upcoming retirements.

To be placed on the eligibility list, Landi said applicants must pass a physical agility test, written test, background check and an interview with the department.