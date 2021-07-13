Rock Island Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

Meet Sparky Jackson, the Rock Island Police Department's newest K-9 officer.
But don't let the name fool you. Sparky is 100 pounds of pure muscle, strength and speed. He has a bite so strong, he can hold onto the arm or leg of a suspect until commanded to let go.
The 2-year-old male Belgian Malinois joined the police department in May after completing a 10-week training session at the Illinois State Police Academy in Pawnee with his handler, Officer Alex Bowman. Belgian Malinoises are similar in appearance to German Shepherds. The breed is known for its intelligence, loyalty, protective instinct and physical power.
"We went through bite work, narcotics training, tracking and article searches as well," Bowman said. "He's trained to seek out anything that has human odor on it. He'll walk around in a pattern and when he finds something with human odor on it, he lays down with it in between his two front legs.
"It could be a can from someone driving down the road and threw from their window, but it still smells like human odor and that's a win for him."
The latter skill comes in handy when a suspect is fleeing a scene and throws something away during a foot pursuit or from a car window. Bowman said Sparky also could detect cannabis, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.
Sparky was bred and born in the Netherlands and obtained by the police department from Vohne Liche Kennels in Denver, Ind. Although he completed training at the police academy, Sparky still has to complete a final narcotics test through the Illinois Training and Standards Board, which will be done this weekend.
"There are separate standards that are set forth by the state of Illinois that you have to complete prior to him being able to actually work on the street," Bowman said. "Then he'll be completely certified through the state of Illinois."
Bowman also had to learn about 10 commands in Dutch, the language used to train Sparky since he came from the Netherlands. Police dogs are typically trained to respond to commands in a language different from English so as not to inadvertently respond to commands coming from a suspect.
"It's mainly how you say something that gets his attention," Bowman said, noting the tone he uses during work is much different during playtime or when they are at home together. Bowman is Sparky's full-time caretaker and lives with him, his wife and the couple's two other dogs.
"His best friend is a pug named Lola, and he likes her a lot," Bowman said. "My other dog is Indy, and she's a Pit bull mix. They tended to butt heads because she was trying to be dominant because she was there first."
At the beginning of his shift Monday afternoon, Bowman released Sparky from the kennel in the back of his police SUV in the department's garage. Sparky bounded across the large garage, pulling Bowman along, eager to play with his ball. Sparky jumped up on Bowman, putting his massive paws directly on Bowman's chest and shoulders, touching various instruments on his police vest.
"He has keyed up my mic to speak on the radio, so (officers) heard this heavy panting and they (responded), 'Are you OK?' He just gets very excited," Bowman said. "He's got a lot of puppy in him; we bonded pretty well, and he's a very good boy.
"He's the smartest dog I've ever seen. I can teach him new things, and he picks it up in a couple minutes after a few repetitions."
Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen said Bowman, who joined the department almost three years ago, was selected from at least four other officer applicants in the department as the next K-9 handler. It is Bowman's first time in the role.
"It's a big commitment to be a dog handler," VenHuizen said. "It's a long commitment. This is rough work on those dogs with all the getting in and out of the (police) car. They get tired, that's why they retire around 8 or 9 years old."
VenHuizen said having a K-9 officer was a huge benefit for the police department.
"They can smell things we can't," VenHuizen said. "We get people who run from us and the dogs can search a very large area a lot quicker than a bunch of cops walking around with flashlights. They can smell narcotics in cars; they locate evidence very quickly when there is human scent attached to it. They can find people who are hiding inside a building. The dogs are very thorough; you can see they have a lot of energy and are very driven to do their work."
Sgt. Ryan DeRudder was the department's K-9 handler from 2008 to 2016 when his dog, Jago, also a Belgian Malinois, retired from the department. After Jago came K-9 Officer Bosco, whose handler was Officer Andrew Lawler. Sparky will now take over for Bosco, who retired a few months ago.
DeRudder said being a dog handler also was a sacrifice because during those years, the officer is not eligible for promotions and cannot move to other departments, like becoming a detective.
DeRudder volunteered to be the suspect in a bite demonstration in a large grassy area next to the police department. DeRudder put on a bite sleeve, a heavy-duty leather and jute slip-on sleeve with a handle inside for the officer to grip. Sparky was immediately triggered just seeing the sleeve and strained against his leash.
Once Bowman gave the command, Sparky ran and lunged at DeRudder, biting down forcefully on the sleeve while Bowman and DeRudder took turns gently swatting at the dog's side to get him accustomed to the physical resistance a suspect might give. After a few demonstrations, DeRudder removed the bite sleeve and set it aside, his arm red from the bites. But Sparky, worked up over the training session and still excited, kept his eyes and focus on DeRudder.
"A canine's presence will generally alleviate the need for further force," Bowman said. "Just him being there and people seeing him, hearing the bark, it generally gains compliance."
DeRudder said police dogs were the "ideal de-escalation tool. It makes it safer for us and the public."
"And for the suspect we are trying to apprehend," Bowman said.
After the bite demonstration, Bowman realized a small flashlight had dropped from his vest somewhere in the open field. He brought Sparky back into the area and a few minutes later, Sparky lay down in the grass.
Between his two front legs was the missing flashlight.