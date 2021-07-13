Rock Island Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer

"They can smell things we can't," VenHuizen said. "We get people who run from us and the dogs can search a very large area a lot quicker than a bunch of cops walking around with flashlights. They can smell narcotics in cars; they locate evidence very quickly when there is human scent attached to it. They can find people who are hiding inside a building. The dogs are very thorough; you can see they have a lot of energy and are very driven to do their work."

Sgt. Ryan DeRudder was the department's K-9 handler from 2008 to 2016 when his dog, Jago, also a Belgian Malinois, retired from the department. After Jago came K-9 Officer Bosco, whose handler was Officer Andrew Lawler. Sparky will now take over for Bosco, who retired a few months ago.

DeRudder said being a dog handler also was a sacrifice because during those years, the officer is not eligible for promotions and cannot move to other departments, like becoming a detective.

DeRudder volunteered to be the suspect in a bite demonstration in a large grassy area next to the police department. DeRudder put on a bite sleeve, a heavy-duty leather and jute slip-on sleeve with a handle inside for the officer to grip. Sparky was immediately triggered just seeing the sleeve and strained against his leash.