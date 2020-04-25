Rock Island Police investigate shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night outside an apartment building at 2930 5th Avenue.

Several neighbors reported hearing three shots at about 9:10 p.m. The neighbors said when they looked outside the police were on scene.

It was not known late Saturday how seriously the victim was wounded. The victim was taken to Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island.

Police blocked off the eastbound lanes of 5th Avenue and used a parking lot west of the apartment building to park their vehicles for the investigation.

The shooting occurred on the west side of the three-story building that was built in 1928.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.