Rock Island Police investigate shooting
Rock Island Police investigate shooting

Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night outside an apartment building at 2930 5th Avenue.

Several neighbors reported hearing three shots at about 9:10 p.m. The neighbors said when they looked outside the police were on scene.

It was not known late Saturday how seriously the victim was wounded. The victim was taken to Trinity Medical Center, Rock Island.

Police blocked off the eastbound lanes of 5th Avenue and used a parking lot west of the apartment building to park their vehicles for the investigation.

The shooting occurred on the west side of the three-story building that was built in 1928.

