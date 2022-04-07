Rock Island police investigating a report of man shot Wednesday night

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Rock Island, according to police.

Officers were called about 6:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 1600 block of 6th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, police found evidence of gun fire in the area.

A 23-year-old man suffering from a superficial gunshot wound arrived at a UnityPoint-Trinity hospital not long after police were notified of the gunfire complaints, the department said. He was treated for the wound, then police arrested him on a charge unrelated to the shooting and sent to the Rock island County Jail.

Neither his name, nor the charge, was released by police.

No other injuries or damage from the shooting was reported.

The investigation is ongoing Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or send a tip through the P3 Tips app.

