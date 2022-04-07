 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Rock Island police investigating a report of man shot Wednesday night

  • Updated
  • 0
Police call

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Rock Island, according to police.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Officers were called about 6:35 p.m. for a shooting in the 1600 block of 6th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. When they arrived, police found evidence of gun fire in the area.

A 23-year-old man suffering from a superficial gunshot wound arrived at a UnityPoint-Trinity hospital not long after police were notified of the gunfire complaints, the department said. He was treated for the wound, then police arrested him on a charge unrelated to the shooting and sent to the Rock island County Jail. 

Neither his name, nor the charge, was released by police.

No other injuries or damage from the shooting was reported. 

The investigation is ongoing Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 309-732-2677, or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or send a tip through the P3 Tips app.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Over 100,000 MRIs captured over 100s of lifetimes has finally let experts map the human brain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News