Rock Island police investigating death of child on Tuesday
The Rock Island Police Department is investigating the Tuesday morning death of a child.

Officers were called at 6:56 a.m. to the 1500 block of 14th ½ Street to assist a Rock Island Fire Department ambulance that responded to a report of an unconscious 3-year-old, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The child was sent to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island and later pronounced dead there.

Further details surrounding the incident were not being released Tuesday afternoon because of the ongoing investigation, the department said.

An autopsy was tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Tuesday afternoon. He said he could not provide further details of the case but said his office, the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services were all participating in the investigation.

