The Rock Island Police Department is investigating gunfire that happened Monday.

Officers were called just before 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of 12th Street, according to police reports. The incident was described as reckless discharge of a firearm.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged, but officers did find shell casings in the area, the department said Tuesday.

There had been no arrests as of late Tuesday morning, police said.

