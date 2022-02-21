Rock Island police investigating weekend gunfire on 11th Street

The Rock Island Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle chase that left a house struck by gunfire, though no one was reported injured.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of gunfire at the intersection of 11th Street and 18 ½ Avenue, according to the department. The incident was classified as an aggravated discharge of a firearm.

When they arrived, a person who lives in the area told officers about seeing a black sport-utility vehicle pass by, police said. The witness said the driver was firing a gun from the SUV.

During a review of city cameras, investigators found footage of a Black GMC Yukon that appeared to be chasing a gray Chevrolet Camaro, according to the police department. The Yukon’s driver was visibly holding a gun. Both vehicles ran the red light at 18th Avenue and turned west.

Shell casing were also found in the northbound lanes of 11th Street, police said. A home in the 1800 block of 11th Street was hit by a bullet, but no injuries had been reported as of Monday morning.

The Rock Island Police Department asked that anyone who has information concerning the chase can contact its non-emergency line at 309-732-2677. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500

