Rock Island Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted fugitive who is considered dangerous.

Twenty-year-old Jacob Martin was seen by an officer in the 800 block of 11th Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday driving a stolen Honda CRV. According to a news release from the police department, Martin began following the officer's marked squad car, attempting to cause an accident and provoke a police pursuit.

The officer attempted to avoid the situation, but Martin re-engaged the officer in the 1100 block of 13th Avenue, intentionally striking the driver's side causing significant damage to the squad car and endangering the officer's life.

A pursuit was authorized and officers pursued Martin through Rock Island, onto the Rock Island-Milan Parkway where speeds exceeded 100 mph. But due to inclement weather, officers reduced their speed to avoid the risk of serious injury and lost sight of Martin's stolen vehicle.

Martin has several active warrants for his arrest pertaining to aggravated assault, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, motor vehicle theft, and unlawful possession of vehicle parts known to be stolen.

Martin has engaged in numerous attempts over the past seven months to provoke officers into pursuing him, often swerving directly at officers on foot or in a squad car.

Rock Island Police Department are asking anyone with information to Martin's whereabouts to contact the police department at (309) 732-2677. People also can call Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.